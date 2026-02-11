LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier and Colleen Miller trial was today

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star LaTisha Collier was in court today for a lawsuit filed by her former client Colleen Miller.

LaTisha was representing herself in court, and she reportedly told the judge she didn’t knwo the trial was today. She asked the judge for a continuance so that she could retain counsel. The judge denied the continuance and the trial was held.

Based on Colleen’s posts after the trial (see below), it sounds like things went REALLY well for her. Starcasm will continue to monitor the case and will update this article as soon as we have the verdict.

COLLEEN MILLER VS LATISHA COLLIER LAWSUIT RECAP

Colleen Miller runs a cleaning business and claims she hired LaTisha’s Boss Tax and Accounting Services in 2023 to handle bookkeeping and tax filings for her business. Colleen says she paid more than $11,000 to Boss Tax, but “LaTisha did not complete any of the contracted work,” the police report reads.

Despite filing a police report, the prosecutor decided not to file criminal charges in the case. (The reason for not pursuing criminal charges was apparently based in part on the fact that there is an open criminal case against LaTisha involving another former client. More on that below.)

Colleen initially sued LaTisha’s business for $6,500 in order to keep the case in small claims court. However, LaTisha counter-sued for more than $700,000, which bumped the case to District Court. Since they were heading to District Court anyways, Colleen counter-sued for the full $11,055 plus her attorney’s fees.

The case was scheduled for a trial before a judge in Iowa District Court today. Colleen posted a video after getting out of court with an update on how the trial went.

So we did trial today. [LaTisha] asked the judge for a continuance so she could have more time to hire her own counsel and collect her evidence and her witnesses. But she brought in zero exhibits and the judge said no, we were gonna move forward with trial. We did it. I feel very confident in the case that me and my attorney presented. She was representing herself and she did a great job at making herself look not professional. And they’re gonna send us a written answer so we shall see.

According to court docket entries, Colleen’s attorney submitted multiple exhibits as evidence to support her case.

Colleen posted another Facebook story video in which she reveals the prosecutor who elected to not file criminal charges against LaTisha in her case approached her at the courthouse. From Colleen:

The old prosecutor on Letitia’s criminal cases…approached us after court and that was really nice, honestly. I definitely had a lot to say over the last two years to him, but I understand why they did not go after her criminally in my case. And I’ve accepted that. I won’t go into detail about that because I don’t want to interfere with her current criminal cases. But it’s a good reason. And he was super happy that we got to trial because he knows that she avoids this and gets things continued — only God knows how. But, he was really happy and proud.

