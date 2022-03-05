Love After Lockup Season 6 star Rick is hoping that his prison bae Raydean will be able to straighten up after being released from prison. However, this isn’t Raydean’s first time behind bars — not by a long shot.
29-year-old Raydean has been arrested numerous times, and I’ve compiled a timeline of most of her bookings below.
Given how many arrests (and mug shots) there are, it can seem like Raydean is a serial offender with little chance of reform. However, if you break it all down, it doesn’t seem that bad.
Raydean has one felony drug conviction, and she once tried running from the police. Otherwise, there’s nothing too serious — just some marijuana and drug paraphernalia arrests, and a misdemeanor theft conviction.
Raydean’s Criminal History Timeline
May 25, 2012 – Raydean arrested for misdemeanor theft of property valued between $50 and $500. (Convicted)
April 1, 2015 – Raydean arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 30, 2015 – Raydean arrested for Failure To Appear.
July 31, 2015 – Raydean arrested for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
August 31, 2015 – Raydean arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
November 4, 2015 – Raydean arrested for Failure To Appear.
March 28, 2016 – Raydean arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 19, 2016 – Raydean arrested for felony evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, failure to identify a fugitive / intentionally give false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Raydean was convicted for the felony evading charge, and her probation was also revoked. She was sentenced to 4 years in prison in February of 2017.
April 9, 2018 – Raydean arrested for felony possession of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The drug was from Penatly Group 1, which includes opiates, cocaine, meth, GHB, fentanyl, and ketamine.
Raydean was convicted on the felony drug possession charge in March of 2019 and sentenced to 10 years.
