LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Mikey arrest update, Chelsea responds

As Starcasm previously reported, Love During Lockup Season 2 and Love After Lockup Season 8 star Michael “Mikey” Harmon was arrested for domestic violence on Sunday, June 9. We have since obtained the criminal complaint from the case and can provide some additional information.
Mikey has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence stemming from an altercation with his fiancée, and Love After Lockup co-star, Chelsea Gilliam.
Chelsea did a Facebook live stream after Mikey’s arrest and claimed she and Mikey got into a dispute on Sunday. She added that the dispute escalated and Mikey put his hands around her neck.
Michael Harmon arrest details from the complaint
Chelsea’s account lines up with the “statement of facts” from the criminal complaint filed on Monday:
On or about June 9, 2024 Michael Vincent Harmon did knowingly cause physical harm to a household member, his girlfriend, CG.
Michael knowingly placed his hands around CG’s neck during an argument between the couple, causing redness and irritation. Michael then proceeded to roughly`grab and pull on a necklace on CG’s neck, before breaking the necklace off.
As a result of the charge, there is currently a temporary protection order in place. Mikey was released from custody earlier today and he has a hearing scheduled for June 24.
Chelsea responds to Mikey’s arrest
On Tuesday, Chelsea took to Facebook to update her followers after Mikey’s arrest.
“I’m OK,” she wrote, along with a photo of herself and her dog on a bed. “Getting settled down and back in control.”
Chelsea stated she “got all Mikey’s stuff out” before expressing appreciation for the support she has received.
“Thank you to all who commented and messaged me,” she wrote. “Over hundred messages from my fans. I will reply at few of you at a time.”
More from Chelsea:
Right now I have a lot on my plate trying to get myself together and bounce quick. I truly love you all my fans, small circle of friends and my daddy ❤️
We will continue to monitor Mikey’s domestic violence case, as well as his potential parole violation.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com