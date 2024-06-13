In the upbeat song “Espresso,” Sabrina compares herself to the shot of highly caffeinated Italian coffee “espresso” multiple times, and also equates herself to the highly caffeinated soda Mountain Dew at some point.
We can get a charged high from caffiene, and she’s having a similar effect on men, so much so that they can’t sleep at night because they’re thinking of her.
When they can’t sleep, they treat themselves like a Nintendo controller, (cough cough)
The protagonist of the song is bragging about getting men addicted to her, but isn’t interested in them. She feels power from their attraction, which is what she may be addiction to.
“I can’t relate to desperation
My “give a f-cks” are on vacation
And I got this one boy and he won’t stop calling
When they act this way, I know I got ’em”
In another line, she compares herself to pollen that attracts bees. Scientifically, bees actually attract pollen when they land on a flower through electrostatic forces, but they are attracted to the flower itself.
Sabrina wrote the song in Paris when she was particularly feeling herself and wanted to capture that moment because she doesn’t always feel that way.
“For me, equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun and I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is. So it really ends up being a full circle for me,” she told Apple Music.
“The song is kind of about seeing femininity as your super power, and embracing the confidence of being that bitch,” she said in an interview for Vogue.
Caffeine can be intense, but with addiction, the “high” fades. Soon we’re just drinking coffee every morning in order to feel okay because if we don’t, we have withdrawal symptoms. Drinking coffee and other caffeinated drinks is still enjoyable, but it’s more of a mundane experience unless you rarely indulge.
