90 DAY FIANCE Chuck Potthast’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Blunt Force Injuries



Chuck Potthast, known for his appearances on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé as the father of Elizabeth Castravet, passed away on November 9, 2025, at the age of 64. Recent autopsy findings have confirmed that his death resulted from blunt force injuries sustained during a fall in his bathtub.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report, Potthast suffered blunt impact injuries to the face and neck, including facial lacerations and a fractured C6 vertebra. Positional asphyxia was also noted as a contributing factor. The report further cited chronic alcohol use, liver cirrhosis, and acute alcohol intoxication as contributing causes, indicating he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol prior to the fall.

These findings update earlier reports that had attributed his death to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. While Potthast had a history of serious health issues, including a previous battle with bladder cancer and recent hernia surgery, the autopsy findings confirm that the immediate cause of death was the traumatic injuries from the fall.

His daughter Elizabeth announced his passing on Instagram, expressing that the family was “completely shattered” by the loss.

Potthast’s legacy continues through his children, grandchildren, and the many fans who appreciated his presence on reality television.