LOVE DURING LOCKUP Kayleigh’s mom Lori stole a ring off a dead woman, used employer’s credit card to buy herself a tablet and more

Love During Lockup‘s Kayleigh revealed on a recent episode that she went eight years without speaking to her mother Lori because Lori was “in prison and addicted to drugs.” As Kayleigh talked about her mother’s past, WE TV shared a mug shot photo of Lori from 2012.

Lori was arrested multiple times between 2012 and 2014. Starcasm has exclusive details about her charges, which includes stealing a ring off of a dead woman’s hand.

Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz was the first to report on Lori’s arrests.

KAYLEIGH’S MOM LORI STEALS RING FROM A DEAD WOMAN

According to court documents, the mother of a 37-year-old woman who passed away in December of 2012 told police two of her daughter’s rings were missing.

An officer later spoke with Lori, “who phoned 911 and was present when the decedent passed.” (The court documents do not provide any information as to Lori’s relation to the woman or why she was present when she died.)

From the officer:

I asked the defendant about the two missing rings. The defendant then stated she removed (1) Emerald ring from the decedent prior to her passing away. The defendant stated she placed the emerald ring in the decedent’s purse for safekeeping. The defendant stated she did not see or remove a gold diamond ring.

The day after the woman passed away, Lori “pawned a lady’s gold ring with clusters” at a local pawn shop and received $350.

Post Miranda the defendant stated she removed the two rings from the decedent prior to her death. The defendant stated she thought she placed both rings in the decedent’s purse but later found the gold ring on the floor. The defendant stated she kept the decedent’s gold ring and later pawned the item for her own financial gain.

Lori was arrested in December of 2012 and charged with dealing in stolen property and false information on pawned items — both of which are felonies. Lori pleaded no contest and was found guilty on both counts.

It's probably a bit of a spoiler that Kayleigh is wearing a shirt with "Running your credit card is my sport" printed on it 😂🚩🚩🚩#LoveDuringLockup #LoveAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/ihcPIY6QLL — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) January 17, 2026

LORI BOUGHT TABLET & MORE WITH EMPLOYER’S CREDIT CARD

In the fall of 2012, Lori was hired as an office assistant by an elevator company. According to court documents, the company owner contacted police after Lori “ordered a tablet computer device valued at $450.00 from Staples without permission using the companies account.”

The tablet was delivered to the business and discovered by another employee. The owner and the employee discovered the tablet, then placed it back in the box. Lori later took the tablet home.

“The defendant was contacted and would not admit to ordering or stealing the tablet,” court documents reveal. “On 09/27/12 the defendant had her daughter return the tablet.”

It was later discovered that Lori used the business’s account to purchase $548.89 worth of tools from Home Depot. She signed another employee’s name for the purchase.

Lori also spent $547.42 on parts and tools at NAPA using the business’s account.

As a result of her actions, Lori was fired and charged with felony fraud. She pleaded no contest to felony fraudulent use of a credit card and was found guilty.

KAYLEIGH’S MOM LORI’S DRUG ARRESTS

In November of 2013 Lori was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after she sold Hydromorphone tablets to an undercover police detective on three separate occasions. Lori pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of selling a controlled substance and was found guilty of all three.

In January of 2014, Lori was searched by police after they determined there was a warrant out for her arrest. From the charging documents:

A search of her person and her purse upon her arrest yielded multiple prescription bottles, prescription medications not in prescription containers, and 4 syringes. I made contact with the pharmacy that filled her prescriptions and confirmed that three of the prescriptions were in fact valid, but by her own admission, the 2.5 pills found in a cigarette wrapper in the bottom of her purse were Subutex 8mg (Buprenophine Hydrochloride), and these were not prescribed to her. [Lori] advised that the syringes were used for insulin, but she did not have a prescription for it to prove that was there intended use. Her lack of prescription for insulin was also confirmed with the pharmacist.

I could find no evidence of a conviction from the 2014 arrest.

Based on the information from these arrests, it seems reasonable that Kayleigh broke off contact with her mother at the time. Kayleigh was 35 when filming for Love During Lockup, which means she was around 22 years of age when Lori was arrested in December of 2012.

