Whitney Houston’s Family Fires Back After Oprah Claims Singer Was High Before Secret Fall



Whitney Houston’s family, which operates her estates, is pushing back against comments made by Oprah Winfrey after the media icon claimed the late singer was under the influence of drugs when she allegedly fell off a stage during a performance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The controversy began when Oprah spoke at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where she reflected on one of Houston’s final appearances on her talk show. During the discussion, Oprah said she had witnessed Houston relapse after previously getting sober.

“I think it was her last show with us, and she had gone back on drugs,” Oprah said while recalling the singer’s 2009 appearance. “She was not [clean], and she fell off of the stage.”

According to Oprah, she feared the incident becoming public would devastate Houston’s reputation.

“I knew that if that story got out … she would be destroyed by that,” Oprah said. She added that she personally asked audience members not to release any photos or footage, and they honored her request. “That would not happen today.”

But Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston says Oprah’s account is off the mark.

In a statement provided to TMZ, representatives for the estate acknowledged that Houston did, in fact, fall. However, they strongly disputed Oprah’s claim that drugs were involved.

“Whitney absolutely fell off the stage, but it was during a sound check, and it was due to the darkness of the area and her unfamiliarity with the stage. She was absolutely not high,” the estate said.

The estate went on to argue that Houston’s addiction struggles should not automatically be connected to every moment of her career.

“Like many people, she faced personal battles, but it is inaccurate and unfair to attach that struggle to every performance or every chapter of her life,” the statement continued. “What the studio audience witnessed on stage was the result of discipline, talent, and commitment — not the assumptions others project.”

Houston’s final appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show came in 2009 as she promoted her comeback album I Look to You. During the highly publicized interview, she spoke candidly about her struggles with addiction and her turbulent marriage to Bobby Brown. The appearance was viewed as a major attempt to rebuild both her career and public image.

Oprah shared the story while discussing the responsibility that comes with having a public platform. She said protecting Houston from further humiliation was one of the moments that reinforced her belief that media should be used to help people rather than exploit them.

The newly revealed incident has sparked debate online, with some fans praising Oprah for shielding Houston from additional scrutiny at a vulnerable time, while others questioned whether revisiting the story more than a decade after the singer’s death was necessary.

Houston died in February 2012 at age 48. The singer’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors. Her struggles with addiction have been extensively documented, but her family and estate continue to challenge what they view as inaccurate portrayals of her final years.

📸 carrie-nelson