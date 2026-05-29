LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Dia’s boyfriend Cyrus arrested again for multiple felonies EXCLUSIVE

Love After Lockup Season 11 inmate Cyrus is back in jail in Colorado, Starcasm can exclusively reveal.

According to court records, Dia’s boyfriend is currently facing multiple felony charges after a parole officer popped in on him and allegedly found multiple firearms and drugs in the apartment.

The address of the apartment matches Dia’s address, and she is listed as a witness in the case. When officers were searching Cyrus’s apartment, he admitted there were firearms present. He told them “his girlfriend had been cleaning out a storage unit and she had brought weapons inside the house.” The “girlfriend” is not named in the affidavit.

There is also no mention of any of Dia’s children being present.

25-year-old Cyrus is currently facing three felony counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon (“short shotgun”), and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Cyrus was initially charged with a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection as well. The order of protection violation doesn’t seem to be in connection to Dia. Cyrus had two orders of protection in place from previous convictions, both of which prohibited him from being in possession of a firearm.

The arrest for the charges listed above was in late February. It appears he was able to bond out because he was booked two more times in March. Court records do not indicate there are any other open cases involving Cyrus.

As previously stated, Cyrus is currently in jail. He has an arraignment scheduled for the first week of June.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP CYRUS NEW ARREST DETAILS

Three officers arrived at Cyrus’s apartment in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado just before noon on February 24. When they arrived, Cyrus was in a tan colored vehicle parked outside.

One of the officers asked Cyrus if they could go inside the residence. Cyrus “became visually nervous and began shaking while unlocking the front door.”

A parole officer talked with Cyrus in the living room while a court security deputy did a cursory search of the home. The deputy doing the search quickly returned to the living room and asked Cyrus to be honest about whether or not they were going to find any weapons in the residence.

Cyrus stated “his girlfriend had been cleaning out a storage unit and she had brought weapons inside the house.”

Cyrus was detained and two of the officers did a search of the residence.

On Cyrus’s side of the bed “was a 9mm Semi Automatic Leinad handgun with an extended magazine.”

“Next, in the Kitchen area of the home there was a Sabre Defence XR15 5.56 Caliber Rifle with a

7 Round Magazine.”

“Sitting on the counter top in the Kitchen area was a Remington 20 [Gauge] Shotgun.”

More from the sheriff’s affidavit:

I located 26 Blazer 9mm Bullets, 11 Herters S&W .40 Caliber Bullets along with a bindle inside of a Walmart Receipt from Lamar Colorado from January 2026 which contained a pink crystal like substance which from the packaging and my training and experience is consistent with illegal substance packaging. This substance came back presumptive positive for Cocaine and weighed .6 grams. Also located were 50 PM Ammo .40 Caliber Bullets, 9 450 Bushmaster Centerfire Cartridges, 26 Blazer .40 Caliber bullets and 20 Winchester Super Target 20 [Gauge] shells.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com