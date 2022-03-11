The new season of Love After Lockup just premiered last week and one of the featured inmates has already been arrested again!
According to Washington jail records, Antoine was booked on March 1. He was charged with negligent driving in the first degree, which is a misdemeanor. Antoine was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, but that remains a possibility — especially considering that Antoine has a previous felony drug conviction. The new case is in a municipal court that has no online access to records, so I do not know when Antoine is scheduled to be back in court.
Speaking of Antoine having a previous felony drug conviction, I’ve compiled a timeline of all of his prior convictions. This list was included in the affidavit of probable cause after Antoine was arrested for possessions of a stolen vehicle and a slew of other charges in 2018. I’ve added his 2018 conviction at the end.
Love After Lockup Antoine Arrest History
CONVICTION DATES
August 23, 2012
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Juvenile Misdemeanor)
August 10, 2013
Negligent Driving (Impairment) (Misdemeanor)
February 26, 2014
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Class B Felony)
2nd Degree Trafficking In Stolen Property (Class C Felony)
December 1, 2014
Possession of Stolen Property (2 Counts) (Class C Felony)
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (2 Counts) (Class B Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class C Felony)
July 17, 2017
Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)
Hit & Run (Unattended) (Misdemeanor)
April 20, 2018
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (Class B Felony)
Antoine’s 2018 Arrest Details
In January of 2018, police spotted Antoine driving a 1998 Honda Civic the day after the vehicle was reported stolen. Police were aware that is was the stolen vehicle because it still had the original license plates.
As police followed Antoine, he accelerated to 65-70 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer did not accelerate to pursue and eventually lost sight of Antoine.
After a witness called 911, a car matching the Honda’s description was found “parked in the grass lawn behind a row of hedged bushes” of a nearby residence. “The homeowner witness who called 911 had reported that an unknown male wearing drooping pants, dark colored jacket, with a backpack over his shoulder, aged in his 20s, ran from the vehicle in an eastbound direction.”
The officer observed a male matching the description in the direction that the suspect had reportedly run. There was a foot chase, and Antoine eventually ran into a fenced dead end in someone’s yard.
The defendant tried to “stutter step” around Officer Wells, and Officer Wells responded by tackling the defendant. Officer Wells immediately recognized the defendant from prior contacts, specifically an arrest in 2014 in which the defendant fled on foot from a stolen vehicle.
While on the ground, the defendant continued to struggle and resist attempts by police to handcuff him. During his struggle, Officer Wells noted that the defendant was armed with a knife that was in his right front pants pocket. After Officer Wells told the defendant he was going to punch him to gain compliance, the defendant finally complied and allowed law enforcement to handcuff him.
Search incident to his arrest, Officer Wells located a set of 6 keys in the backpack carried by the defendant. One of these keys was a shaved down motor vehicle key or “jiggler key” used to manipulate vehicle locks and ignitions.
The affidavit included the following in the State’s bail request:
The State requests that the court set bail in the amount of $25,000 for the following reasons:
The defendant has 7 prior adult felonies, including 3 related to stolen vehicles. In the present case, the defendant had 2 outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the offense and he was on community custody. He has had 15 prior warrants issued for failing to appear. In the present case, the defendant drove at recklessly high speeds in a stolen vehicle before fleeing from police on foot and then physically resisting police once apprehended. The defendant was armed with a knife when finally subdued by police. The defendant thus presents a flight risk and a risk of committing a violent offense.
Are Lacey and Antoine still together? I found Lacey, Antoine and Antoine’s mom Kristi on social, but there is no indication from any of them about Lacey and Antoine’s current relationship status. I guess we will all have to just keep tuning in for new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
