LOVE DURING LOCKUP Rich arrested twice in 2025; plus more prior arrests?

Love During Lockup‘s Rich is dating much younger inmate Felicia, who has been in and out of jail and prison since she was 17. However, Felicia isn’t the only one who has been arrested numerous times. Rich has been in and out of jail as well, including one arrest after filming for the show.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP RICH ARRESTED TWICE IN 2025

As @merrypants on Instagram was the first to report, Rich (real name Derek) was arrested twice in Texas in 2025.

Rich was arrested in Montgomery County on January 17, 2025 on charges of misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a firearm. The charging documents indicate the amount of marijuana was less than two ounces, and the firearm was in Rich’s vehicle.

Court documents do not indicate that Rich was carrying a firearm without a license, but that he was in possession of a firearm while “engaged in criminal activity, namely possession of marijuana.”

Rich pleaded guilty to the firearm charge. He received deferred adjudication and was placed under community supervision for nine months. He was also fined $900 and ordered to take a gun safety course.

The marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

It’s interesting to note that under “Employer” Rich listed “actor.”

Rich was arrested again in Montgomery County on September 25, 2025. Based on Felicia’s social media posts, she was released from prison in April of 2025. That would mean Rich’s September arrest was well after he filmed for Love During Lockup.

According to the charging documents, Rich’s arrest in September was due to non-compliance with the terms of his community supervision.

The Order of Arrest states Rich missed his August, 2025 meeting with his community supervision officer. Plus, he skipped out on his July and August supervisory fees.

Rich also admitted to leaving the country without permission “on or about August 12, 2025.” No additional details were provided in regards to what country Rich traveled to or for how long.

The court ordered Rich’s release on September 30. There is no indication he received any additional punishment.

LOVE DURING LOCKUP RICH’S CRIMINAL HISTORY

In the criminal case against Rich for the marijuana and gun possession charges, the State of Texas filed a notice of extraneous acts that features a chart that appears to show Rich’s arrest history. The chart includes a wide range of charges in multiple states.

Starcasm was able to confirm the 2012 Florida arrest for prostitution.

According to Miami-Dade County court records, Rich was booked for misdemeanor marijuana possession and “PROST/DIRCT ANOTH TO” in January of 2012. Online court records do not list the specific Florida statute, but the offense was likely “Directing Another to a Place of Prostitution.”

The prostitution charge against Rich was dismissed. Adjudication was withheld on the marijuana possession charge and Rich was ordered to pay a fine. The Miami-Dade court website currently states “this case is in Collection Agency Status.”

ARE RICH AND FELICIA STILL TOGETHER?

Based on the social media posts made by Felicia after her release in April of 2025, she and Rich are not together. It’s unclear if they were still together when she was released from prison.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com