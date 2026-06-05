LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Marcelino files for divorce from Brittany EXCLUSIVE

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago are officially getting divorced.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal Marcelino filed for divorce in Nevada on Wednesday. He states in the filing the reason for the dissolution is that he and Brittany are “incompatible.”

Marcelino and Brittany were married in Las Vegas on December 27, 2018. They share two children together: seven-year-old Zoila and six-year-old Marciano.

MARCELINO AND BRITTANY DIVORCE TERMS

According to the divorce filing, Marcelino and Brittany will share joint legal and physical custody of both of their children. The parenting timeshare schedule states that “any 7 day week in a given month to alternate between both parents.”

The plan also states “the parents will not establish a formal vacation plan, and will

instead mutually agree on vacation days and times with the children.”

No spousal or child support is requested by either party.

The filing states that Marcelino and Brittany have no community property or community debt to divide. So what about their house in Florida that is currently for sale?

Only Marcelino’s name is on the deed. However, both Marcelino and Brittany’s names were on the mortgage when they purchased the property in October of 2022. Both names were also on a modified loan agreement signed in December of 2024.

According to online real estate websites, the house has not sold and is still listed for sale.

It doesn’t appear as though Marcelino or Brittany have publicly addressed the divorce filing on social media.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com