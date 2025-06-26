Life After Lockup cast photos and bios for the 2025 season

Life After Lockup returns for a new season on Friday, August 1, at 8/7c. The latest installment will feature seven couples (and troublesome throuples) from previous seasons of Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup.

Before we get to the featured couples, let’s start with the SUPER DRAMATIC teaser trailer dropped by WE TV earlier today:

And if you do not have access to Twitter aka X:

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP CAST BIOS & PHOTOS



BROOKE & JK

Brooke will be bringing her four positive and two negative pregnancy tests along as she confronts JK, who has a lot of questions. But, he isn’t the only one with questions as JK’s mother continues to press him about his sobriety.



COURTNEE & WILL

After marrying Courtnee just one day after her prison release, Will thought he was writing a love story. However, it’s starting to look more like a cautionary tale. Courtnee finds herself back behind bars in Portland and Will is back in Sacramento. As Courtnee’s transfer request remains in limbo, a divorce seems more and more likely.



KEITH & LATISHA

It has finally happened! LaTisha Collier and her husband Keith Collier are out of prison at the same time! Will this felonious duo find a happily ever after, or will the pressure of life on the outside and struggling to be a family be too much? (And don’t forget LaTisha’s pending felony theft charge!)



KAREN (and Troy and Zeruiah)

Mama Karen is back! And so is her son Troy and daughter-in-law Zeruiah. Troy continues to struggle to balance his old life and daughter in Buffalo and his new life in Rochester. Will he be forced to choose between Zeruiah and his daughter Troii?



DAMODRICK & QUIANA & JAWALIA

Quiana booted Damodrick after he cheated with his ex Jawalia, but the two have decided to give their relationship another go. However, Jawalia is still around and still causing problems. Will Damodrick choose Quiana or Jawalia? Or neither? Or both?!



DANIEL & BIANCA

Bianca seemed on the verge of spontaneously combusting when Daniel presented her with a promise ring instead of an engagement ring. The two remain together, but it may not be for long as Daniel’s sobriety is challenged and old warrants surface.



JUSTINE & MICHAEL

As if nine children and a mortgage weren’t enough of a financial burden, Justine has decided she wants another wedding — this time not inside a prison. Will Michael go along with the costly ceremony?

Life After Lockup returns with ten 90-minute episodes on Friday, August 1, at 8/7c. Episodes will air weekly on We TV and stream on ALLBLK and AMC+.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









