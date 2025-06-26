| | | |

Life After Lockup cast photos and bios for the 2025 season

ByAsa Hawks

Life After Lockup 2025 season

Life After Lockup returns for a new season on Friday, August 1, at 8/7c. The latest installment will feature seven couples (and troublesome throuples) from previous seasons of Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup.

Before we get to the featured couples, let’s start with the SUPER DRAMATIC teaser trailer dropped by WE TV earlier today:

And if you do not have access to Twitter aka X:

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP CAST BIOS & PHOTOS

Life After Lockup Brooke and JK
BROOKE & JK

Brooke will be bringing her four positive and two negative pregnancy tests along as she confronts JK, who has a lot of questions. But, he isn’t the only one with questions as JK’s mother continues to press him about his sobriety.

Life After Lockup Courtnee and Will
COURTNEE & WILL

After marrying Courtnee just one day after her prison release, Will thought he was writing a love story. However, it’s starting to look more like a cautionary tale. Courtnee finds herself back behind bars in Portland and Will is back in Sacramento. As Courtnee’s transfer request remains in limbo, a divorce seems more and more likely.

Life After Lockup Keith and LaTisha
KEITH & LATISHA

It has finally happened! LaTisha Collier and her husband Keith Collier are out of prison at the same time! Will this felonious duo find a happily ever after, or will the pressure of life on the outside and struggling to be a family be too much? (And don’t forget LaTisha’s pending felony theft charge!)

Life After Lockup Troy Zeruiah and Karen
KAREN (and Troy and Zeruiah)

Mama Karen is back! And so is her son Troy and daughter-in-law Zeruiah. Troy continues to struggle to balance his old life and daughter in Buffalo and his new life in Rochester. Will he be forced to choose between Zeruiah and his daughter Troii?

Life After Lockup Damodrick Quiana and Jawalia
DAMODRICK & QUIANA & JAWALIA

Quiana booted Damodrick after he cheated with his ex Jawalia, but the two have decided to give their relationship another go. However, Jawalia is still around and still causing problems. Will Damodrick choose Quiana or Jawalia? Or neither? Or both?!

Life After Lockup Daniel and Bianca
DANIEL & BIANCA

Bianca seemed on the verge of spontaneously combusting when Daniel presented her with a promise ring instead of an engagement ring. The two remain together, but it may not be for long as Daniel’s sobriety is challenged and old warrants surface.

Life After Lockup Justine and Michael Persaud
JUSTINE & MICHAEL

As if nine children and a mortgage weren’t enough of a financial burden, Justine has decided she wants another wedding — this time not inside a prison. Will Michael go along with the costly ceremony?

Life After Lockup returns with ten 90-minute episodes on Friday, August 1, at 8/7c. Episodes will air weekly on We TV and stream on ALLBLK and AMC+.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Love After Lockup LaTisha Collier's husband Keith Collier released from prison
| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier’s husband Keith Collier released from prison

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier’s husband Keith Collier has FINALLY been released from federal prison! Keith was serving a 14-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 27 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana in 2014. LaTisha has been teasing Keith’s imminent release for quite a while,…

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Amber Eggers reportedly on life support
| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Amber Eggers reportedly on life support

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Amber Eggers is reportedly in a hospital on life support after complications from untreated pneumonia. News about Amber being unwell broke this week after Amber’s friends and family made numerous posts on social media about her being in the hospital. Instagram blogger @MerryPants provided an update with…

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Clint Brady reveals his 2nd wife Amber ‘took her own life’ less than 2 months after wedding
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Clint Brady reveals his 2nd wife Amber ‘took her own life’ less than 2 months after wedding

ByAsa Hawks

In our very first profile post about Love After Lockup stars Clint and Tracie we revealed that he had been married twice before. His first wife was Haily, who is his boss and has been featured numerous times on the show. His second wife was named Amber, and she tragically passed away less than two…

Life After Lockup Chance Pitt and girlfriend Alyssa break up after his arrests?
| |

Chance Pitt out of jail, crash update, girlfriend leaves him for her ex?

ByAsa Hawks

Brad Pitt’s alleged cousin continues to deal with the consequences of his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad December. Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt had a bond hearing earlier today stemming from his December 28 arrest for felony motor vehicle tampering, and the 43-year-old got a rare bit of…

Love After Lockup Cheryl and boyfriend Christopher break up Facebook video and comments
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Cheryl Childers & kid filmed in horrible living conditions during break up with new bf

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Cheryl Childers has been bragging about her relationship with new boyfriend Christopher on social media over the past couple weeks, but their relationship recently ended after Christopher allegedly slid into another woman’s DMs. The break up has been anything but amicable, and Christopher has posted a video of…