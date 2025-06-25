Seeking Sister Wife Garrick Merrifield spotted with pregnant woman who isn’t Dannielle?

Photos were recently posted online allegedly showing Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield with a woman who clearly isn’t Dannielle Merrifield. That probably isn’t enough to shock fans of the show — but the fact that the woman looked pregnant might be.

Reddit user u/Fraggle-of-the-rock posted two images that appear to show Garrick (wearing a pair of very tight jeans) with a black woman who does look to be pregnant. The couple are together on a bridge near the Boathouse Cantina in Salida, Colorado.

“I live near Garrick and while out for dinner tonight, my husband and I came across Garrick and his new wife, a WOC and she was heavily pregnant,” the post reads. “I believe it’s the same woman we saw on some preview or the last episode.”

After adding a watermark to one of the photos, u/Fraggle-of-the-rock shared it on imgur:

u/Fraggle-of-the-rock also posted another photo in the comments of the Reddit post:

“Where’s Danielle?” one commenter asked.

“Definitely not there,” u/Fraggle-of-the-rock replied.

At the end of the Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 finale, it was revealed that Garrick had already moved on to another potential Brazilian sister wife. “Dannielle and Garrick are no longer dating Mariam,” the update revealed

“They met a new woman, Lorrana. Upon their first meeting, Garrick baptized her… and proposed. They are currently trying to bring her to the U.S. on a K-1 visa… From Brazil!”

Below is the video clip from the finale in which Garrick can be seen baptizing Lorrana:

What do you think? Could it be the same woman? I suppose we will all have to wait for the new season of Seeking Sister Wife! (NOTE: There has been no confirmation of a new season.)

#SeekingSisterWife couple Dannielle & Garrick Merrifield have lowered the price on their house by $100k. It was initially listed for $1,998,000 in January of 2024. It was removed for a few months, then re-listed for the same price earlier this year. https://t.co/Jxs5VYRuJI — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 19, 2025

