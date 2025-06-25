| |

Seeking Sister Wife Garrick Merrifield spotted with pregnant woman who isn’t Dannielle?

ByAsa Hawks

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield 2024

Photos were recently posted online allegedly showing Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield with a woman who clearly isn’t Dannielle Merrifield. That probably isn’t enough to shock fans of the show — but the fact that the woman looked pregnant might be.

Reddit user u/Fraggle-of-the-rock posted two images that appear to show Garrick (wearing a pair of very tight jeans) with a black woman who does look to be pregnant. The couple are together on a bridge near the Boathouse Cantina in Salida, Colorado.

“I live near Garrick and while out for dinner tonight, my husband and I came across Garrick and his new wife, a WOC and she was heavily pregnant,” the post reads. “I believe it’s the same woman we saw on some preview or the last episode.”

After adding a watermark to one of the photos, u/Fraggle-of-the-rock shared it on imgur:

u/Fraggle-of-the-rock also posted another photo in the comments of the Reddit post:

Comment
byu/Fraggle-of-the-rock from discussion
inseekingsisterwifetlc

“Where’s Danielle?” one commenter asked.

“Definitely not there,” u/Fraggle-of-the-rock replied.

At the end of the Seeking Sister Wife Season 5 finale, it was revealed that Garrick had already moved on to another potential Brazilian sister wife. “Dannielle and Garrick are no longer dating Mariam,” the update revealed

“They met a new woman, Lorrana. Upon their first meeting, Garrick baptized her… and proposed. They are currently trying to bring her to the U.S. on a K-1 visa… From Brazil!”

Below is the video clip from the finale in which Garrick can be seen baptizing Lorrana:

What do you think? Could it be the same woman? I suppose we will all have to wait for the new season of Seeking Sister Wife! (NOTE: There has been no confirmation of a new season.)

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


