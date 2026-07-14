Courtney Clenney Case Explained: Why She Says Christian Obumseli’s Fatal Stabbing Was Self-Defense

Courtney Clenney acknowledges causing the knife wound that killed her boyfriend. Her upcoming trial will center on whether prosecutors can prove she committed second-degree murder or whether she reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to defend herself.

More than four years after Christian Obumseli was fatally stabbed inside a luxury Miami condominium, former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is preparing to stand trial for his murder.

Clenney does not deny that the knife that killed Obumseli came from her hand. Instead, her attorneys maintain that the 30-year-old acted in self-defense after Obumseli allegedly pinned her against a wall, grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the floor.

Prosecutors tell a very different story. They allege Clenney intentionally stabbed her unarmed boyfriend during an argument and point to evidence they say shows she was frequently the aggressor in the couple’s volatile relationship.

Now, shortly before the expected start of her trial, Clenney’s lawyers are asking a judge to let jurors hear medical records, text messages, witness testimony and other evidence they claim will show that she endured repeated abuse before Obumseli’s death.

The judge’s decision could determine how much of the couple’s troubled history the jury is allowed to consider.

Who are Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli?

Clenney built a large following under the name Courtney Tailor, posting modeling content on Instagram and earning money through OnlyFans. Clenney and Obumseli reportedly began dating in late 2020. They moved from Texas to South Florida in January 2022 and rented an apartment at One Paraiso in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Their relationship was reportedly turbulent long before the fatal confrontation. Neighbors and building staff complained about loud arguments, and management was reportedly moving toward taking legal action to evict the couple because of the repeated disturbances.

Authorities described the relationship as “extremely tempestuous and combative” and said both Clenney and Obumseli had been involved in domestic incidents. However, prosecutors maintain that Clenney’s behavior escalated over time.

Clenney’s attorney Sabrina Puglisi has described the relationship as “unhealthy” and “marked by aggressive conduct from both parties,” while maintaining that Clenney was the victim of domestic violence.

What happened on April 3, 2022?

According to investigators, Obumseli left the condominium during the afternoon and returned at approximately 4:32 p.m. carrying food from Subway.

Clenney was reportedly speaking with her mother by phone during part of the argument that followed. Investigators believe Obumseli was wounded sometime between approximately 4:43 and 4:56 p.m.

At 4:57 p.m., Clenney called 911.

During the emotional call, Obumseli could be heard saying, “I’m going to die. I can’t feel my arms.”

Clenney repeatedly apologized, telling him, “Baby, I’m so sorry,” before telling the dispatcher, “My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound!”

Obumseli was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from a single knife wound to his chest.

The fact that Clenney caused the injury is not disputed. The central disagreement is how the knife entered Obumseli’s chest and whether Clenney reasonably believed she needed to use deadly force.

What does Courtney Clenney say happened?

Clenney told investigators that Obumseli grabbed her by the neck, pinned her against a wall and forced her onto the floor.

She allegedly said she was unable to breathe while he restrained her. After getting free, Clenney said she picked up a kitchen knife and threw it at Obumseli from approximately 10 feet away because she was frightened.

Clenney told detectives she did not intend for the knife to strike Obumseli. “I didn’t think this would touch him,” she said, maintaining that she threw—or “flung”—the knife as he approached her.

In a recent filing, Clenney’s defense said she told first responders that “she acted in self-defense and that she threw the knife because she was scared.”

The filing states that Clenney told detectives Obumseli pinned her against a wall by her neck, prevented her from breathing and continued restraining her after forcing her to the floor.

Clenney reportedly said this was the third time Obumseli had pinned her by the neck. Her attorneys say she plans to testify about “numerous specific instances of violent and abusive conduct” during their relationship.

Her lawyers intend to present medical records and messages they say document injuries including four shoulder dislocations and a cut finger that required stitches.

The defense also wants two domestic-violence experts to testify about abusive relationships and how a history of alleged violence may have affected Clenney’s perception of danger on April 3.

These allegations have not been proven at trial, and Obumseli is unable to respond to them.

Why do prosecutors reject the self-defense claim?

Prosecutors argue that Clenney’s description of throwing the knife does not match the physical evidence.

The Miami-Dade medical examiner concluded that the force, depth and downward trajectory of Obumseli’s wound were inconsistent with a knife being thrown across the room. Prosecutors contend Clenney deliberately drove the weapon into his chest with a forceful downward motion.

Investigators also said Clenney provided several inconsistent accounts after the stabbing and did not appear to have injuries consistent with the attack she described.

According to the arrest affidavit, Clenney at one point told investigators, “I don’t know, I really don’t know if this was justified at all. I actually don’t know because I know I was scared, but I really don’t know.”

The state is expected to rely heavily on evidence showing Clenney acting aggressively toward Obumseli before his death.

Surveillance footage from the couple’s building shows Clenney repeatedly hitting and pushing Obumseli and pulling his hair inside an elevator in February 2022. Obumseli raises his arms defensively and briefly restrains her before she resumes hitting him.

After releasing the footage, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said, “It certainly appears that the defendant was aggressively attacking Christian.”

Clenney had also been arrested in Las Vegas in July 2021 after allegedly throwing a glass toward Obumseli during an argument. That case was dropped the following month.

What did Christian Obumseli say about the relationship?

Previously released messages appear to show Obumseli accusing Clenney of stabbing him in the leg, striking him with a phone, spitting on him and injuring his face during earlier confrontations.

In one message sent several weeks before his death, Obumseli asked, “Is love going to kill me?”

Another exchange shows Obumseli claiming Clenney had hit him in the head hard enough to leave him bleeding and vomiting.

Clenney reportedly replied, “I’m sorry for hitting you in the face and the back of your head and spitting on you.”

Other messages show Obumseli accusing Clenney of stabbing him in the leg so severely that he could barely walk and cutting his face badly enough that he required hospital treatment.

Clenney’s attorneys argue that the messages do not tell the entire story. Her defense called the released material a “one-sided snapshot in time” and said there was another side to the relationship that would be presented in court.

The defense maintains that both parties engaged in aggressive conduct but that Obumseli was physically stronger and repeatedly abused Clenney in private.

Did Courtney Clenney seek help before the killing?

Police were called to the condominium approximately two days before Obumseli’s death after building employees reported another disturbance.

Body-camera footage shows Clenney telling officers that she had ended the relationship, believed Obumseli was following her and wanted him to leave.

“I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli,” she told police.

Clenney also told officers that although she had not always been the victim in their relationship, she believed she was the victim in that particular situation and was afraid to walk her dogs.

Police did not remove Obumseli because he legally lived in the apartment and had belongings there. Officers also said Clenney had not clearly reported a crime that would allow them to arrest or remove him.

Clenney’s defense says the encounter demonstrates that she was afraid of Obumseli and had sought help shortly before his death.

Obumseli’s family and prosecutors dispute that interpretation. They maintain that the broader evidence portrays Obumseli as the victim of domestic violence rather than the aggressor.

Why is the defense raising an animal-cruelty warrant?

In a separate motion, Clenney’s lawyers cited a November 2020 Texas warrant accusing Obumseli of cruelty to a nonlivestock animal after his dog was reportedly discovered dead inside a kennel in an apartment closet.

According to the defense filing, building employees discovered the dog, Halo, several days after its death. Food was allegedly present, but there was no water. A veterinary pathologist reportedly concluded that the dog died from dehydration caused by water deprivation.

The defense claims Obumseli gave investigators vague and conflicting accounts of the events surrounding the dog’s death.

The existence of a warrant does not mean Obumseli was convicted of the allegation.

Clenney’s attorneys are not necessarily asking to introduce the warrant automatically. They want permission to use it to challenge the prosecution if the state presents Obumseli to jurors as a person with an entirely peaceful character.

The judge must decide whether the allegation is relevant to the issues jurors will be asked to determine or whether it would unfairly distract from the events surrounding Obumseli’s death.

Why does the new evidence matter?

The upcoming hearing is not intended to determine whether Clenney is guilty. It will determine what information jurors may hear when the murder trial begins.

The defense wants the jury to view the fatal confrontation as the final event in a longer pattern of alleged abuse. As of July 9, prosecutors had not filed a written response to the new motions. The judge will ultimately determine whether the proposed evidence is relevant and admissible under Florida law.

How much of the couple’s relationship history is admitted could significantly shape the trial.

A jury that hears only about the physical evidence, elevator footage and Clenney’s prior aggression may see the case differently from a jury that also hears medical testimony, alleged abuse disclosures and witnesses who claim they previously saw her injured.

Judge Andrea Wolfson scheduled a two-day hearing beginning July 30 to address the pending motions. The judge had not ruled on the defense requests as of the latest reports.

When is Courtney Clenney’s trial?

Courtney Clenney was arrested at a rehabilitation facility in Hawaii in August 2022, approximately four months after Christian Obumseli’s death. She pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and has remained jailed without bond.

Her trial has been postponed several times because of disputes over evidence, expert evaluations and unfinished depositions.

The case is currently expected to go before a jury during the third week of August 2026.