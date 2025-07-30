Leida Margaretha’s letter to the judge in felony bail jumping case EXCLUSIVE

As Starcasm was the first to report, 90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha was arrested earlier this month for felony bail jumping. The arrest was due to a bond violation stemming from Leida’s January arrest for domestic disorderly conduct and mistreatment of an animal.

The bond condition Leida violated was not updating her address and phone number. All of the details about her violation and arrest are included in the Instagram post below.

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S LETTER TO THE JUDGE

Leida was arrested for felony bail jumping on July 17. Later that day, Leida wrote a letter to the judge asking to be released and for the charge to be dropped.

In the letter, Leida mentions the fact that her five-week-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, passed away just eight days prior to her arrest.

“This violation arises because I lost my child and it has been affecting me mentally and physically, and caused me to not [be] aware about the conditional bond requirements,” Leida explains. “From a mother to another mother I am hoping you can understand the [illegible] devastating situation I am [in] and have to deal with right now,” Leida adds.

Leida also reveals she was scheduled to speak with a psychologist the next day. “I have to do mental health assessment with the assigned psychologist to comply with what the court requires me to do for the open case I currently have,” she says.

As part of her disorderly conduct and mistreatment of animals case, an Order for Examination was filed for Leida Margaretha on May 29.

From the filing:

THE COURT FINDS: The defendant entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect or there is reason to believe that mental disease or defect will otherwise become an issue as to the following crime(s):

The examiner was to submit a report no later than August 1 with a review hearing scheduled for August 27.

Below are images and transcripts of Leida’s letter. The letter is dated July 17, but it was not filed by the clerk until earlier today.

Leida’s letter appears to be hand-written on both sides of a sheet of notebook paper. The scan quality isn’t the best, so there were a few words we were unable to transcribe.

To Honorable Judge Bennett,

My name is Leida Margaretha and I’m currently taken in custody for bail jumping. This bail jumping is because I haven’t update my new address and my phone number. This issue has never been intentionally. I haven’t done that yet just because a few days after I have finally moved and settled in I lost my child and since then I haven’t even think about anything other than the death of my child and how devastated I am as a mother.

Regarding the phone number, I was not aware that the paper got me the wrong phone number and not the correct one. Therefore I never thought about notify the court for changing the number, or thought about necessary need to tell the court for my number, as I thought that the got the right one.

With that being said, I respectfully request to be released and not charge with the bail jumping. As this was never been something that I purposely doing + I have not been eat or sleep or think clearly since the loss of my child when my child was only five weeks old. As a mother of the child I have been spending my life day by day with nothing but mourning. Therefore after or if I release today or by today knowing this address and contact issue, I will immediately go to the court to have it updated and also to sign and date my letter regarding the restraining order.

I do not think this violation is severe that makes me have to be charge again with something because of not update the address and phone number, as I know the reason why I haven’t done that yet.

I am [???] to be relief from this unintentional violation. From a mother to another mother I am hoping you can understand the [???] devastating situation I am and have to deal with right now.

— Respectfully,

Leida Margaretha

I am also have an appointment with the psychologist tomorrow at 11 AM that has been assigned from the court for another open case I have. I have to do mental health assessment with the assigned psychologist to comply with what the court requires me to do for the open case I currently have.

I wish not to be held for this matter as I always want to be comply and again this violation has never been my intention to do. This violation arises because I lost my child and it has been affecting me mentally and physically, and caused me to not aware about the conditional bond requirements.

Thank you for the time to read my letter, and I hope the court will understand the situation I have right now. And have me released by today to continue my obligation and comply with what the court mandates me to do so. And I wish the charges + this case to be dismissed.

Respectfully,

Leida Margaretha

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Leida Margaretha wrote another letter to a judge earlier this month asking that the restraining order against her husband, Eric Rosenbrook, be dropped. You can read that letter in the Instagram post from John Yates below. I will also include a transcription.

To the Honorable Judge Wood

I, Leida Margaretha, the petitioner in the case #2025CV000106, respectfully request the withdrawal and dismissal of the restraining order previously issued against the Respondent, Eric T. Rosenbrook.

After careful consideration, I have determined that I no longer require the protection of the restraining order. I am voluntarily choosing to handle the matter personally and directly with the respondent.

I understand the potential implications of this decision and confirm that I am making it of my own free will and without any coercion or pressure.

I respectfully ask the Court to dismiss the existing order of protection and remove any associated restrictions.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Leida Margaretha.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









