90 DAY FIANCÉ Syngin Colchester shockingly short haircut PHOTOS

90 Day Fiancé star Syngin Colchester has done the unthinkable – cut off his luscious locks!
Get an update on the star and see the post-snip photos here…
90 Day Fiancé
90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series that first debuted in 2014. Since then it has inspired a number of spin offs including Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort.
The original show follows those who are pursuing international love and require a K1 Visa to bring their partner to the USA. Typically these people will have 90 days to make things official or else they are deported back to their homeland.
In the spin off series The Other Way, which is airing currently on TLC, the script is flipped and the Americans are the ones who do the travelling abroad.
Syngin Colchester
Syngin Colchester was first featured in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé when he moved to Connecticut to be with his fiancé Tania. Originally, Colchester is from South Africa.
He was known for his intense partying and Tania, being very high maintenance, demanded more of his attention (and sobriety) than Syngin was willing to give. The pair ultimately split up, and inevitably found closure.
Colchester’s run on the 90 Day franchise didn’t end there. He was also featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life which followed his journey after Tania, finding a new love with girlfriend Shayna, with whom he still appears to be dating.
Syngin chops his hair off
Besides partying, Syngin is also known for something else… his gorgeous, lusciously long locks. During his original appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, Colchester had hair that came past his shoulders.
He’s cut it a few times, mostly to a mid-length bob, but recently he’s done the unimaginable: cut it extremely short!
As you can see in this YouTube video that documents his process, his long hair is no-longer. Before the chop it appears that his hair went wayyyy past his shoulders to halfway down his chest.
After the haircut he has his shortest hair style yet! We cannot believe these screen shots:
Do you like Syngin’s hair long or short? Personally we like the South African’s hair both ways…
