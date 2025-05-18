|

UNEXPECTED McKayla Adkins remarries, selling her house

ByAsa Hawks

Congratulations are in order for Unexpected mom McKayla Adkins as she married Cameron Heys earlier this month! This is the second marriage for the former reality star.

According to court records, McKayla and Cameron applied for a marriage license on May 2. The license was returned three days later indicating the two were married at the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce on May 5.

The Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page confirmed the May 5 union with a photo of the bride and groom:

“Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Heys,” the photo caption reads. “Cameron and McKayla were married Monday, May 5 at the Chamber Office. We wish you nothing but a lifetime of happiness together!”

The caption concluded with some personal praise for the newlyweds. “A very special couple…brought tears to my eyes! Thank you for choosing us to be a part of your future!”

PHOTOS OF MCKAYLA ADKINS & HUSBAND CAMERON

McKayla and Cameron went public with their relationship late last year as the two of them often streamed on Twitch together.

After going public, the duo posed for multiple photo shoots with Piper May Photography. Below are a few #McKameron galleries:

It’s unclear if Piper May Photography was present to capture the wedding.

MCKAYLA ADKINS AND ETHAN TENNEY DIVORCE

Rumors about McKayla Adkins being divorced from her first husband, Ethan Tenney, were swirling for more than a year before she seemingly confirmed them during a series of questions and answers with her Instagram followers in August of 2023.

“When did you know it was time to call it quits with your significant other?” one follower asked.

“It was mutual,” McKayla responded. “You just know when the relationship can’t be recovered.”

Despite the confirmation of a split, Starcasm was unable to find any divorce filings. That was because there weren’t any — at the time.

The Petition for Dissolution of Marriage was jointly filed by McKayla and Ethan on January 8 of this year.

It appears the divorce was not acrimonious. At the time of the dissolution filing, the couple had already “signed a Separation Agreement providing for the division of all property, assets and debts and a Shared Parenting Plan determining the care, custody and control of their minor child.”

In case you missed it, McKayla and Ethan welcomed a son together in April of 2022.

The judge signed off on the divorce on February 27. That filing provided the following reason for the split:

Irreconcilable differences have arisen in the marriage and as a result thereof the parties are incompatible, thereby entitling both parties to an absolute divorce.

MCKAYLA ADKINS SELLING HER HOUSE, BOUGHT A NEW ONE?

McKayla Adkins purchased a small, three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Salem, Ohio in July of 2021. The property was located just down the street from her grandparents’ house featured often on Unexpected.

The property is available for just under $200,000, which is more than 33% higher than the price McKayla paid four years ago. According to Zillow, the property was listed on May 7, which was two days after she and Cameron were married.

The property listing was apparently two days after another rather important event for McKayla as well — buying another house!

As part of her and Ethan’s divorce proceedings, McKayla recently indicated that she would be moving to another location. The new address is that of a much larger house that was changed to “pending sale” on May 5.

The property is in another county in Ohio. It has the same number of bedrooms as McKayla’s previous house (3) but substantially more room. McKayla’s house is Salem has just under 1,200 square feet while her potential new digs have more than twice that.

The Zillow price for the property, which features a pool and hot tub, was just under $350,000 at the time the status was changed to pending.

Congratulations to McKayla and Cameron!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


