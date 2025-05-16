| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Amber Eggers reportedly on life support

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Amber Eggers is reportedly in a hospital on life support after complications from untreated pneumonia.

News about Amber being unwell broke this week after Amber’s friends and family made numerous posts on social media about her being in the hospital. Instagram blogger @MerryPants provided an update with more details after speaking with a source close to Amber:

I wanted to share some difficult news about Amber Eggers from Love After Lockup. A close source has informed me that Amber has been seriously ill for the past few weeks. What began as untreated pneumonia has unfortunately progressed into a severe blood infection, which has caused multiple organ complications.

Amber is currently in the hospital on life support. At this time, her condition is critical, and the outlook for recovery is uncertain. Her family is by her side, and extended relatives and close friends are making arrangements to be with her.

Please keep Amber and her loved ones in your thoughts during this incredibly painful and fragile time. I will share any updates as they come, with respect to the family’s privacy.

UPDATE 5-17-25

Mary from Kiki and Kibbitz shared a couple of updates on Amber Eggers in her Instagram stories on Saturday:

Amber update: I got to FaceTime with her ❤️ Her eyes were open but she is on a breathing tube & dialysis… But like I told her – she’s a tough b*tch & if anyone can beat this is her!!! ❤️

Please keep Amber, her parents, Queen & Hank in your prayers (They are all at her side)…

For those wondering about Puppy…she does know and is extremely upset 😢

Please please pray for Amber 🙏🙏

Amber appeared on Season 3 of Love After Lockup as the love interest of Vincent Gonzalez. She returned for multiple seasons of Life After Lockup with her close friend, and former prison bunkie, Michelle “Puppy” Deaton.

After serving four years of a 30-year prison sentence for trafficking meth, Amber seemed to be getting her life back on track. Unfortunately, she recently found herself back behind bars after being arrested for DUI in December of last year.

Amber was featured on the Love After Lockup spin-off series Crime Story earlier this year, and fans were quick to point out that her voice and appearance had changed dramatically.

Here is a clip from Amber’s episode of Crime Story:

Amber has always been a Love After Lockup fan favorite, this fan included, and I am hoping she is able to recover. Starcasm will continue to monitor the story and share any major updates.

