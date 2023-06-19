The significance of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement

The way Kourtney Kardashian Barker announced her pregnancy with Travis Barker has a pop culture significance.
See the hidden meaning and the few members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family members who have reacted here…
Kravis
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the rock star it couple of the moment, and their journey has been an exciting one. Friends for a decade, the reality star and blink-182 drummer began officially dating in early 2021.
“Kravis” then got engaged on the beach in 2022, a moment that was captured by The Kardashians cameras.
The two love birds tied the knot with THREE weddings (a drunken Vegas escapade, a private Los Angeles courthouse nuptial, and a Portofino dream wedding at Dolce and Gabbana’s estate.)
A blink-182 baby announcement
Kourtney has 3 children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign. Barker shares 2 children with his ex wife Shanna Moakler… ‘die in California’ singer Landon and burgeoning rapper Alabama.
The Kardashian Barker’s were determined to have a baby of their own, as was made obvious by their heavy showings of PDA. After brutal rounds of IVF and many holistic measures, the pair decided to take a break and try the old fashioned way.
Announced this weekend at a Los Angeles blink-182 show, Kourtney held up a sign signaling to drummer Travis Barker that she was pregnant.
The paper sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” is significant and symbolic – as the sign appeared in his 1999 music video ‘All the Small Things.’
Kourtney’s family support
Some of Kourtney Kardashian’s famous family was quick to post their congratulations, while some of her sisters still haven’t made a peep.
Kim and Khloe were first to repost the news with their own sweet personal messages.
Kris Jenner posted a few days later, happy for her eldest daughter with her late ex husband Robert Kardashian.
Interestingly, Kourt’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have been mute on the subject. The two have been posting other things to their stories… so their silence is definitely curious.
Congratulations to Kravis! We cannot WAIT to see what their name their rock star baby!
