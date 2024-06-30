After being separated for more than two years, Welcome To Plathville‘s Kim Plath and Barry Plath are officially heading for divorce.
Starcasm can exclusively reveal Kim Plath filed for divorce from Barry Plath on June 26. The filing was in Georgia, but Kim reveals in the complaint that she is now living full time in Florida.
Kim does not provide an address, so it is unclear if she is living with her controversial boyfriend, Ken Palmer.
When did Kim Plath and Barry Plath separate?
The timeline of Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s separation was previously a bit vague. The divorce complaint provides some clarity, revealing the date of the couple’s separation.
“Plaintiff and Defendant were married on July 12, 1997 and lived together as husband and wife until their separation on or about December 23, 2021 and have since lived in a bona fide state of separation,” the filing reads.
Kim recalls the separation being “on or about December 23, 2021,” so the date may not be exact. However, I assume she clearly remembers the official separation occurring right before Christmas.
Kim Plath wants custody of minor children
In addition to the separation date reveal, the divorce complaint has a few potential surprises for Welcome To Plathville viewers.
Based on what we see on the show, the Plaths’ minor children have remained in Georgia living primarily with their dad, Barry Plath. Kim wants to change that by seeking custody of Amber Plath (age 15), Cassia Plath (age 13), and Mercy Plath (age 11).
From the filing:
Plaintiff shows that she is a fit and proper parent to care for the minor children and that she is entitled to both temporary and permanent primary custody of the minor children.
It is important to note that Lydia Plath, who took on a lot of the childcare responsibilities in the Plath home, recently moved to Tallahassee, Florida.
Kim Plath seeks child support
Kim is not only asking for “temporary and permanent primary custody of the minor children,” she’s also seeking child support from Barry.
Plaintiff shows the Court that the Defendant is able bodied and gainfully employed, well able to pay child support to the Plaintiff for the benefit of the minor children of the parties, both temporary and permanent. The Defendant should be required to pay child support in accord with Georgia Child Support Guidelines.
Kim asks for an “equitable division” of assets and debts, but the initial complaint doesn’t include any specifics.
“The parties have certain marital debts, both individual and jointly in nature, and Plaintiff is entitled to have such debts apportioned between the parties,” the complaint states.
Kim also requests that Barry pay her attorneys’ fees. “Plaintiff has incurred attorney fees and costs in the prosecution of this action and hereby requests that she be awarded the same on a temporary and permanent basis.”
Reasons for Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s divorce
Kim Plath’s reason for the divorce is fairly standard. “Plaintiff is entitled to a divorce from Defendant upon the grounds that the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” the filing reads.
However, Kim seems to suggest that she has specific reasons for the divorce that she doesn’t want to reveal, but will if Barry challenges the dissolution!
Plaintiff is additionally entitled to a divorce from Defendant upon the following grounds:
(a) together with other fault-based grounds which the Petitioner will amend this complaint should this matter become contested.
Barry had yet to file a response. That would make sense given that Kim filed just three days ago. We will continue to monitor the divorce and share any major updates, so stay tuned!
