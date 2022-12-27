Kim Kardashian broke down in tears explaining how difficult it is to coparent with Kanye West, claims their children don’t know about his antisemitic behavior.
On December 26, 2022 an episode of Angie Martinez IRL Podcast interviewing Kim Kardashian dropped.
Early in the hour-long interview Kim started talking about her kids, but was open about how hard raising them with her controversial ex-husband “Ye” (formally known as Kanye West.)
Kim also explained that she makes efforts to completely protect their kids from the outside world and from knowing about their father’s public behavior. This past autumn he’s fallen further than ever after making increasingly hostile antisemitic comments, including praising Hitler.
“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” Kim said. “So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world.”
“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything,” she continued.
Kim even has influence on the information her kids receive at school. She says she knows the teachers and somehow even the other kids don’t let her kids know what’s going on with their dad.
Kim says that she will even let her kids listen to their Dad’s songs on the way to school in order to keep up the facade that nothing’s wrong. Once the kids get out of the car, however, Kim says she starts crying.
“Co-parenting is hard,” Kardashian says as she breaks down in tears during the interview. “It’s really **king hard.”
“I had the best dad,” Kim says about why she’s protecting her children from this knowledge. “And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them.”
She says she will have these difficult conversations about their dad when they’re more mature and prepared to deal with such heavy topics. The four children (North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3) are currently all under 10 years old.
“One day my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad when I could,” Kim continued.
Although she’s not mentioning anything about Ye to their kids, Kim does feel like it’s important for her to publicly dissociate herself from the thoughts and opinions that he’s spreading.
“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” Kardashian said in a statement after Kanye’s antisemitic tweets and incendiary appearance on Alex Jones in early December 2022.