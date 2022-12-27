Social media influencer Jason Nash (49,) who is most known for being David Dobrik’s sidekick and Trisha Paytas’s ex, has gotten engaged over the holiday season. His new fiancee Nivine Jay (30) made headlines in 2021 for rejecting Ben Affleck on Raya, an exclusive dating app that caters to celebrities and other powerful people.
The notable part wasn’t that Nivine rejected Ben Affleck, it was that he followed up by DMing her on Instagram.
“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he send me a video on Instagram,” Nivine wrote on a TikTok exposing the situation on May 3, 2021.
“Nivine, why did you unmatch me?” the actor asked her in the video message. “It’s me!”
Since that cringe encounter, Nivine has moved on to Jason Nash. It’s unclear when they officially started dating, but Jason Nash has been anonymously referring to her as his girlfriend for a while. Internet sleuths connected them via social media a few months ago, and now they are officially engaged to be married.
Jason shared the happy news on his Instagram on Christmas Day, 2022.
“Hi all, I got engaged last week to the most magnificent person I have ever met. Nivine has changed me in so many ways and I haven’t been this happy in a long time,” he wrote in the captain announcing the news. “She’s gorgeous, smart, hilarious and does an excellent impression of me when I lose my SD cards. Baby, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Thank you for saving me. If not, I’d just be on the couch eating Pringles and watching Curb. ❤️💍”
Jason Nash was previously married to television producer Marney Hochman from 2007-1017, with whom he has two children.