Kim Kardashian purchases Princess Diana’s cross necklace for $197,453

Kim Kardashian has purchased a piece of the royal family.
The diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant worn by Princess Diana has been bought at auction by the reality star for a near $200,000 price tag.
Diana’s Amethyst Pendant
The gorgeous purple cross pennant was originally worn by Princess Diana in 1987. Adorning her neck at a London charity gala, the necklace was original lend to the princess by the Garrard jewelry company.
In the official auction photo from Sotheby’s you can easily see why the necklace was considered a bold fashion choice for the royal at the time.
Princess Diana had a close relationship with the jeweler, even selecting her engagement ring from the jewelry house in 1981.
The history of the Attallah cross
In the official Sotheby’s auction listing we learn an even deeper history of this necklace, which dates back to 1920.
During the late 80s Diana, Princess of Wales, became known for bolder fashion choices reflecting how she had begun to take autonomy in her life. It was during this period, in 1987 that Garrard lent her this distinct and eye catching early 20th century amethyst and diamond cross to pair with an exquisite baroque style purple and black velvet Catherine Walker & Co dress.
Over the years, (Diana) would go on to collaborate with Garrard, borrowing her favorite amethyst and diamond cross on many more occasions, as recalled by Ramsay Attallah, whose father, Naim Attallah, CBE (1931-2021) was joint managing director and eventually group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard. It was under his patronage that Garrard saw continued growth and success, remaining crown jewelers until 2007. As good friends of the Princess, Attallah acquired the cross shortly after her death and it has remained with the family, unworn, ever since.
Kim Kardashian, Queen of Auctions
Kim Kardashian loves cross necklaces almost as much as she loves auctions!
Yes! The SKIM’S creator has actually been low-key buying all sorts of famous jewelry and decor items for a while now.
In 2017, Kim’s anonymous, winning bid for one of Jackie O’s famous watches maxed out at a whopping $379,500! Interestingly, she also bid on a painting at the same time.
Can’t wait to see what else Kardashian ends up purchasing!
