Khloe Kardashian updates fans on tumor after CFDA Fashion Awards shocker

Khloe Kardashian stunned everyone this week when she stepped out looking better than ever at the CFDA Fashion Awards. From head to toe the star looked glam in her ab-bearing gold ensemble.

Khloe’s accessories are always to be admired, but fans instantly noticed one addition to her face that they weren’t expecting to see on the red carpet.

Khloe Kardashian Recovering from Surgery

The Kardashians star was seen wearing a Band-Aid Monday, prompting many fans to ask questions. Khloe took to the internet herself to explain the reason for the patch:

She continued to explain in a second tweet about the pride she feels in taking care of herself well up to this point.

Her Tumor in Khloe’s Words

For those who don’t know the full story about the tumor, Khloe explained the entire thing on Instagram in October.

I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks. After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.

She continued on, explaining why she was confident in her doctor:

Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.

Khloe can be seen on Season Two of The Kardashians, currently airing on Hulu.

