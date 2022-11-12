Khloe Kardashian stunned everyone this week when she stepped out looking better than ever at the CFDA Fashion Awards. From head to toe the star looked glam in her ab-bearing gold ensemble.
📸 Khloe Kardashian attending the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York pic.twitter.com/ByYLovn7xj
— Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) November 8, 2022
Khloe’s accessories are always to be admired, but fans instantly noticed one addition to her face that they weren’t expecting to see on the red carpet.
I did peep Khloe’s bandaid, I only thought it was weird that it was being photoshopped out. But omg, that’s so scary 🥺🥺🥺
— Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) October 11, 2022
Khloe Kardashian Recovering from Surgery
The Kardashians star was seen wearing a Band-Aid Monday, prompting many fans to ask questions. Khloe took to the internet herself to explain the reason for the patch:
Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 8, 2022
She continued to explain in a second tweet about the pride she feels in taking care of herself well up to this point.
It’s already been a couple months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 8, 2022
Her Tumor in Khloe’s Words
For those who don’t know the full story about the tumor, Khloe explained the entire thing on Instagram in October.
I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks. After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.
She continued on, explaining why she was confident in her doctor:
Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.
Khloe can be seen on Season Two of The Kardashians, currently airing on Hulu.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com