Ramona Singer OUT: Why RHONY star is not on shortlist for ‘Legacy’ reboot

After months of speculation as to whether The Real Housewives of New York alum would ever return to the series, the verdict is in: Ramona Singer is officially OUT.
The RHONY Legacy reboot planned by Bravo does NOT include the controversial Ms. Singer. It’s being reported that the following housewives have/have not been in talks for the series:
"Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, plus one or two more names we’re yet to pin down. Meanwhile, we’re told the longest-serving RHONY star, Ramona Singer, has not made the cut." 👀 #RHONY https://t.co/ciLtd9dhpw
— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 11, 2022
PageSix reports that Singer will not be back, but as to who will be featured could still be up for debate. “Sources say that contracts haven’t been signed but talks are underway with all the potential stars,” the site reports.
RHONY Fans Speak Out
Fans have been outspoken with their opinions on one of the longest running Housewives franchise OGs. Since its highly panned season 13 never got a reunion, RHONY fans have had lots of theories on Ramona’s future.
Some fans are happy to see the star go:
I’m pleased as punch that I’ll never have to see racist Corona Ramona on my TV. I’m blessed. #RHONYLegacy pic.twitter.com/Syay5trPo6
— Real Reality Homosexual (@realrealityhomo) November 12, 2022
Thank god. Ramona is a racist loser. https://t.co/XvbdSV8JcZ
— Boo Bitch 👻 (@EmilyRosee5) November 11, 2022
….while others can’t imagine the series without the OG:
RHONY Legacy needs Bethenny and Ramona. Without it, no legacy. B’s the biggest star & Ramona’s the longest standing OG.
Lu, Sonja & Dorinda can’t carry it. It’s too chaotic with no compass.
Jill flopped on RHUGT, and Kelly? Really? That’s so 2000-and-who cares…
— Zack Peter (@justplainzack) November 11, 2022
I need Ramona and Bethanny there or who cares. Also find Aviva https://t.co/axpxTEtoMp
— Femmephibian (@femmephibian) November 12, 2022
In Ramona’s Own Words
Ramona is trashing the concept of the show altogether, painting the picture that she’s not really interested in coming back, anyway. As she told Carlos King of the Reality with the King podcast:
I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways. So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?
Singer, 65, didn’t mince words when sharing her displeasure at the plans for a new RHONY reboot. You can watch a clip from the episode here:
While we don’t know what’s next for Singer, RHONY castmates LuAnn de Lessepps and Sonja Morgan will be returning to tv with their upcoming Simple Life-style reboot titled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.
Sonia and Luann have a spinoff coming that is probably going to be fun enough for people if they need it. Ramona is racist.
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) November 10, 2022
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com