RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp celebrates being the ‘most hated housewife’

In a recent Twitter poll, fans voted overwhelmingly that the person who receives the most viscous hate across the Housewives franchises is none other than Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
The divisive figure is taking the news in stride however, acknowledging the hate she gets while giving quite the hilarious reaction!
John Mellencamp’s daughter
Though Teddi was only featured on three seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her time on the show made quite the impression.
Mellencamp Arroyave, daughter of famed rockstar John Cougar Mellencamp, participated in seasons eight, nine, and ten of the hit Bravo series attracting many haters along the way.
I hate that I have to see Teddi tonight. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/hrWfQOODga
— sam & tara’s long lost brother (@LeonShiverz) August 19, 2021
I hate Teddi SO much! Like who tf are you?!! The other women sitting and judging Denise FCK YOU ALL!! Denise is absolutely right you should all stfu and stop talking about her kids!! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/DaJRIONmDM
— Liz (@Liz7piz) April 15, 2022
In a new poll by Twitter’s @RealitybyAshley, it looks like the facts have been confirmed: Teddi Mellencamp is ‘VICIOUSLY HATED.’
Who is the most hated housewife?
Whether you support it or not, which housewife do you think receives the most *vicious* hate?
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) January 28, 2023
Out of 889 total votes, Mellencamp received 56% of the votes for most viciously hated housewife. Alongside RHONY’s Leah McSweeney, RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and the gorgeous Melissa Gorga from RHONJ, there is no denying Teddi destroyed the competition.
Some of the examples of why fans chose Teddi ranged from critiques about her ‘diet program’ ALL IN, to her involvement in the infamous ‘Puppy Gate.‘
Teddi get a lot of hate for her diet(?) program and speaking her mind and feel like Melissa’s is for being a shitty sister in law/using that relationship, and having no other storyline. Interesting to me how they’re so different lol
— Sam (@sricciardi87) January 29, 2023
Teddi is not a housewife. She was on for like 5 min and then ruined everything with the puppy lies. Please stop.
— Sharky (@sharky_amy) January 29, 2023
Teddi Mellencamp podcast
News got back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and Mellencamp Arroyave acknowledged the whole ordeal on her podcast with Tamra Judge.
The former housewives discussed the situation on Two T’s In A Pod:
Dare I even ask if y’all agree 🤣 Thanks to @RealityByAshley for the poll. New pod discussing all the things and #RHOP out here: https://t.co/ydcqQnsqOH pic.twitter.com/A406NxLK0W
— Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) January 31, 2023
Surprisingly, Teddi seems to take the news in stride. Almost celebrating the ‘honor,’ Mellencamp Arroyave gives a run down of the poll and gets excited when mentioning that she ‘won by a landslide.’
Tamra seems like a supportive friend, encouraging Mellencamp as she takes it on the chin.
While its been proven she’s the most hated, this may be a sign Teddi is also the most humble… even if some people disagree.
John’s daughter pretending she’s not bothered by winning this poll is hilarious. She’s trying so hard not to spit up that piece of kale she had this morning.
— Buffy’s Stake (@unimpressedTO) January 31, 2023
oh great now teddi’s going to talk about this for an hour on her podcast FK!
— lil’ fam van 💕 (@RegisteredPuppy) January 29, 2023
