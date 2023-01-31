RHOBH Teddi Mellencamp celebrates being the ‘most hated housewife’

January 31, 2023 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp

In a recent Twitter poll, fans voted overwhelmingly that the person who receives the most viscous hate across the Housewives franchises is none other than Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

The divisive figure is taking the news in stride however, acknowledging the hate she gets while giving quite the hilarious reaction!

John Mellencamp’s daughter

Though Teddi was only featured on three seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her time on the show made quite the impression.

Mellencamp Arroyave, daughter of famed rockstar John Cougar Mellencamp, participated in seasons eight, nine, and ten of the hit Bravo series attracting many haters along the way.

In a new poll by Twitter’s @RealitybyAshley, it looks like the facts have been confirmed: Teddi Mellencamp is ‘VICIOUSLY HATED.’

Who is the most hated housewife?

Out of 889 total votes, Mellencamp received 56% of the votes for most viciously hated housewife. Alongside RHONY’s Leah McSweeney, RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and the gorgeous Melissa Gorga from RHONJ, there is no denying Teddi destroyed the competition.

Some of the examples of why fans chose Teddi ranged from critiques about her ‘diet program’ ALL IN, to her involvement in the infamous Puppy Gate.

Teddi Mellencamp podcast

News got back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and Mellencamp Arroyave acknowledged the whole ordeal on her podcast with Tamra Judge.

The former housewives discussed the situation on Two T’s In A Pod:

Surprisingly, Teddi seems to take the news in stride. Almost celebrating the ‘honor,’ Mellencamp Arroyave gives a run down of the poll and gets excited when mentioning that she ‘won by a landslide.’

Tamra seems like a supportive friend, encouraging Mellencamp as she takes it on the chin.

While its been proven she’s the most hated, this may be a sign Teddi is also the most humble… even if some people disagree.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com



