Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo break another infamous Duggar family rule

Duggar Family values
The Duggar Family has been in the spotlight for decades. Their shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On both documented their lives as a gigantic fundamentalist Christian family.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 children and raise them all with a strict upbringing which includes many different rules.
Many of the guidelines are based on the teachings from the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial group recently exposed by the Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
The most “famous” Duggar rules include modesty standards (all the girls must wear dresses until they are adults), restrictions on music (they don’t even listen to Christian music!) and all of the kids are homeschooled as part of the Advanced Training Institute.
Jinger and Jeremy watch TV
Another Duggar rule that may be shocking to some is that they do not watch any TV. Interesting considering the family has starred on their own series for over 15 years.
Before going out into the “real world,” daughter Jinger Duggar (now Vuolo) didn’t even know what television was. On a 2022 podcast episode she revealed that when 19 Kids and Counting originally began filming, she was clueless as to what was even happening:
I mean, my parents told us it was a TV show and we were like, ‘What’s that?’” So it didn’t really make sense, or click or register until we got older.
Jinger definitely knows what television is now, and isn’t holding back how she feels about it. Her and her husband Jeremy have made it VERY clear that they watch TV as a part of their lives- despite the wishes of her “fundie” family.
The Vuolo’s favorite programs
The Vuolo’s shared earlier this week that they were excited for the premiere of the newest season of Alone… the survival show that challenges its contestants to live on their own in the wilderness with very little tools or help.
This isn’t the first time the Duggar has admitted to watching television.
All the way back in 2018 she announced that she was watching the Netflix series The Crown – a show that is semi-scandalous considering the Duggars strict rules. The Crown has feminist undertones that would certainty be shunned by Jim Bob.
We are so glad to see Jinger doing her own thing!
