The difference in the two sisters’ parenting styles has been a huge issue in this season of The Kardashians.
A recent trigger was an incident in which Khloé noticed that Chicago had hair gel in her hair at their mom Kris’s house. She then called Kim to ask her if she could do Chigao’s hair, which set her off.
“The other day, when you called me and asked me if you can do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending is the word, but you’re very shaming,” Kim told Khloé. “Like ‘Can I do Chi’s hair? Do you mind? Because her hair has, like, so much product in it.’ And I’m just like, ‘I know.’”
Kim went on to dig at Khloe for “not having a life,” a common gripe she has with her sister. Kim thinks that Khloé spends too much time alone with her kids and not with friends.
She even compares Khloé reluctance to leave the house to the main character in the movie The Whale.
“Talk about mom-shaming. What the f—k are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming,” Khloé retorted in her interview.“You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent. Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life? Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?”
In the next episode while they were in Aspen, Kim and Khloé continue their tiff over Khloe Factiming her kids when she’s at other events.
While they’re sharing a small moment at breakfast here, Kim is upset that Khloe even Facetimes her kids during social situations when she could be “more present” for everyone else.