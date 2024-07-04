16 and Pregnant Season 1 mom Whitney Purvis was arrested in Georgia on Monday. The 32-year-old former reality star was found in contempt for failure to pay child support for her two children with ex, and 16 & Pregnant co-star, Weston Gosa.
According to jail records, Whitney was booked in the Floyd County jail on Monday, July 1. It appears she was arrested at the courthouse after a scheduled hearing.
The judge in the case made it official the following day by issuing an Arrest Order sentencing Whitney to 48 hours in jail. In addition to the jail time, Whitney was ordered to continue making her $353 a month child support payment, plus and extra $20 a month that will go towards what she owes.
Whitney was not listed as being in custody on Wednesday afternoon, so it appears she has served her 48 hours and has been released. She is scheduled for another hearing on August 5.
Whitney Purvis child support issues
The child support case was first filed against Whitney in May of 2023. By October of 2023 she owed more than $18,000 in unpaid child support for 9-year-old River Gosa and 15-year-old Weston Gosa, Jr.
The case features multiple arrest orders filed against Whitney, but she managed to dodge jail time until the most recent one this week.
According to court documents, one of the Arrest Orders was issued for Whitney in August of 2023. That order was rescinded on November 3 after Whitney made a purge payment of $1,000 toward the amount of child support she owed. Whitney also agreed to enter the Parental Accountability Court Program.
The hearing on July 1 was to determine if Whitney was in compliance with the terms and conditions of the PAC Program. One of the requirements of the PAC Program was that Whitney make her child support payments, which she did not do.
It’s unclear how much Whitney owed when she was arrested on Monday. As of October 31, she owed $18,841.64. She made the purge payment of $1,000, so we can subtract that amount.
From October 31 to June 31 is eight months. Eight times her monthly child support payment of $353 a month equals $2,824. If you add $1,824 to the amount owed at the end of October, the total is $20,665.64. That is assuming Whitney made zero payments.
(TMZ was the first to report Whitney’s arrest, and The Ashley was the first to share some of the details included in this article.)
Whitney Purvis and Weston Gosa issues
Whitney Purvis and Weston Gosa had a rough time after their appearance on MTV. The couple had numerous arrests between them, and eventually split up for good not long after River was born in 2014.
Weston seemed to stay out of trouble after the break up, but the same cannot be said for Whitney.
In August of 2020, Weston filed for a protective order against Whitney after she allegedly showed up at his house to pick up River without a car seat. According to the filing, Weston offered to give her money to buy one, but she refused and continued to argue.
Weston says Whitney then “took off to my wife’s job and caused a scene by being loud/belligerent.” He says Whitney was asked to leave by the manager. “Once leaving there,” Weston continues, “[Whitney] returned to the house to get a painting and threaten to ‘blow my brains out’ and ‘make me a widow.'”
A week after that incident, Weston says Whitney called him at work more than 100 times before 12:30PM.
The judge signed off on the one-year protective order in September of 2020.
#16andPregnant Season 1 mom Whitney Purvis was arrested recently in Georgia and charged with a felony count of "terroristic threats and acts" 😬 https://t.co/2TYAQgAn8m
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 9, 2022
In October of 2021, Whitney Purvis was arrested and charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats after allegedly sending a series of disturbing texts to Weston Gosa.
According to the police report obtained by The US Sun, the first message allegedly sent to Weston by Whitney on September 27, 2021 reads: “I swear, if it is the last thing I do, I’m gonna kill you.”
Whitney used the words “slit your throat, poison you, make you inhale toxic gas” at one point.
While Weston was at the jail speaking to an officer about the text messages, he received a call from Whitney. The officer spoke with her and she confirmed that she had sent the texts. “Whitney claimed she was motivated to send them because her ex ‘had cheated on her, beat her, and humiliated her,'” The US Sun reports.
According to court records, the felony case against Whitney has not been disposed. There is a Calendar Call scheduled for September 16, 2024.
#16andPregnant Season 1 mom Whitney Purvis looks to be a mom again as she shares a photo of a newborn baby boy! Here's everything we know, plus an update on Whitney's felony charge of making terroristic threats against her ex, Weston: https://t.co/RiileSxJB2
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 4, 2023
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com