Jennifer Dulos dropped her five children off at their private school on May 24, 2019, in New Canaan, Connecticut and was never seen again. She was in the middle of a divorce from her husband Fotis Dulos, who detectives believe murdered her in her home. Her body has never been found and Fotis killed himself after being charged with her murder.
Fotis, who was a luxury real estate developer, spoke to Dateline before his death and told the show that he didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance. “I’d like to leave it at that,” he says.
In 2017 Jennifer filed for divorce from Fotis and was granted an emergency order for full custody of their five children after she discovered he was having an affair with Michelle Troconis, who he continued to date.
Michelle, Fotis Dulos’ attorney Kent Mawhinney have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They have both pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
Jennifer’s body had still not been found two years later, and Fotis Dulos may have taken the secret of what happened to his wife and the mother of his children to the grave.
In May 2022 family representative Carrie Luft told The New York Post that Jennifer’s children and mother are doing well despite the horrible circumstances. Jennifer left behind 16-year-old twins, 13-year-old twins, and an 11-year-old.
Tonight’s Dateline reexamines this case and all the twists and turns of the still unsolved mystery about what happened to Jennifer Dulos.