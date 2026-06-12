Jenny Mollen defends sharing a social media post where she was lying on her 12-year-old-old son with the caption: “Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date.”

“Last week, the internet called me a child molester for posting a photo of myself holding my son,” Jenny wrote in a blog post.”

“The picture was taken on a Monday night after he returned from a weekend away.

“There’s something devastating about realizing your children can survive without you, that they can be content somewhere else. Happy, even. And that the security you once felt in being their entire world was never meant to last.”

Jenny went on to say that her son is the same age as she was when her mom told her she didn’t know how to be a mother anymore, which created within her a wound she couldn’t heal.

She went on to defend the caption, “Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date” by calling it a joke, but then said “And he is.”

“Parenthood has demanded a level of commitment and self-sacrifice from me that, in any other context, would be considered pathological. I’d never accept this kind of relationship under any other circumstances. And yet here I am, jumping through fire, constantly striving for affection and approval, waiting by the phone for a guy who can’t even drive.”

“When I look at that picture, I see a 12-year-old boy who still wants his mother, and a woman trying to hold on to closeness and connection at a time in her life when everything else is changing… I spent the last decade begging for five minutes alone, only to get exactly what I asked for. And it has broken my heart. It will break your heart, too.” See less