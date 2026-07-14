So, What Exactly Happened at the Jay-Z Concert Last Night?

Jay-Z’s third and final concert in his three-night Yankee Stadium residency was supposed to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Instead, thousands of ticket holders spent hours waiting outside as the stadium temporarily closed its entrances following a major security breach.

Jay-Z eventually took the stage at 12:17 a.m. Monday, more than four hours after the advertised start time. Once the concert began, however, it continued until shortly before 3 a.m. and featured surprise appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell Williams and numerous other artists.

Why was the Jay-Z concert delayed?

The July 12 concert, billed as “Extra Innings,” was an additional third performance following two anniversary shows celebrating Jay-Z’s albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

According to a joint statement from the New York Yankees, Roc Nation and Live Nation, the problems began when hundreds of people in large groups who did not have tickets attempted to push their way into Yankee Stadium.

Organizers said some members of the groups overwhelmed legitimate ticket holders and breached security. Videos recorded at the stadium showed people rushing through an open entrance before security personnel were able to prevent others from following.

The stadium responded by closing the gates at every entrance for an extended period. That decision also left many people with valid tickets unable to get inside.

At one point, officials reportedly prevented anyone from entering or leaving the stadium while they worked to regain control. Fans began being admitted again at approximately 10 p.m. through what sources described to ABC7 New York as a slow and methodical screening process. Officers remained stationed at the entrances throughout the night.

Some concertgoers said they received little information while they waited. One woman told CBS New York that she deliberately stayed away from the tightly packed lines because she was afraid someone could be trampled. Another attendee said her son did not make it inside until approximately 11:30 p.m., even though she had been in her seat since 7:30.

What did Jay-Z say about the delay?

When Jay-Z finally appeared onstage, he addressed the crowd before beginning the performance.

The rapper estimated that approximately 10,000 people were still outside and said he did not want to start the music while such a large crowd was attempting to enter.

“For your guys’ safety and everybody’s safety outside,” he explained, adding that he did not want people to “get trampled.”

Jay-Z apologized for the inconvenience and said he wanted to make sure everyone was safe. His reference to 10,000 people was an estimate he gave from the stage, not an independently confirmed attendance figure.

Organizers similarly attributed the delay to the security breach and the need to protect attendees.

Did the concert eventually happen?

Yes. After the four-hour delay, Jay-Z delivered a marathon performance filled with songs from throughout his career and appearances by longtime collaborators.

Rihanna joined him for “Run This Town” before performing her own song, “Bitch Better Have My Money.” Beyoncé appeared for “Drunk in Love,” while Usher performed “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” and “Throwback.”

Pharrell Williams performed a medley of collaborations before bringing out Clipse, the duo of Pusha T and Malice, for “Grindin’.” Other guests included Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, The-Dream and Swizz Beatz.

The performance continued until shortly before 3 a.m. Despite the delay, several fans interviewed after the show said the concert was worth the wait. One attendee called it “a show to remember,” while another described it as the most amazing concert she had attended.

Was anyone injured or arrested?

The New York City Fire Department said it responded to several medical calls outside Yankee Stadium and treated six people for minor injuries.

Firefighters reportedly had difficulty reaching the area because of the size and density of the crowd. No serious injuries were publicly reported.

An NYPD spokesperson told the Associated Press that the department did not have information about arrests connected to the incident.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday that the city would follow up on what happened, noting that the security breach caused extensive delays for people who had legitimate tickets.

The July 10 concert commemorated 30 years since the release of his 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The July 11 show celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, which was released in 2001.

A third concert, titled “Extra Innings,” was subsequently added for Sunday, July 12. Unlike the first two nights, which centered on specific albums, the finale featured a broader selection of music from Jay-Z’s career.

According to organizers, hundreds of people without tickets attempted to force their way into Yankee Stadium, and some succeeded in breaching security. Officials closed the stadium’s entrances while they attempted to regain control, leaving many legitimate ticket holders waiting outside.

Jay-Z said he did not want to begin performing while thousands of people remained outside because he feared that starting the music could cause more people to rush the entrances and potentially be trampled.

The result was a night that began with confusion, crowd-safety concerns and a delay of more than four hours—but ended with Jay-Z and some of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names performing until nearly 3 a.m.