Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant dad X’Zayveon was in court today after being arrested in December for violating his probation stemming from 2019 felony convictions for possession of a firearm (under 18), felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
According to court records, X’zayveon was initially reported for a probation violation in October and a warrant was issued at that time. X’zayveon was later arrested and booked on December 6. Court dockets indicate that a bond was granted on December 15.
Court records also indicate that the result of today’s hearing was X’Zayveon’s probation being revoked. It’s unclear if that means he will be heading back to prison. We will continue to monitor the case and will update as soon as we know more about his current incarceration status.
X’Zayveon was initially charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors in August of 2018, but he cut a deal that resulted in the three misdemeanor charges being dropped and one of the felony counts being downgraded to a lesser felony. X’Zayveon was released from prison on May 9 after serving more than three years of his five-year sentence.
Why was X’Zayveon arrested again?
It’s unclear what X’Zayveon did that resulted in the probation violation. As we previously reported, he has consistently shared photos and videos of himself on social media with firearms. He was featured in a friend’s music video that included A LOT of firearms. The video begins with this message:
WARNING Any props used in this video that show resemblance to any illegal materials are merely props and should not be taken seriously. Don’t try this at home.
Given that X’Zayveon has continued to post photos and videos of himself with guns over the past few weeks (including images of himself with the firearms in public), I would have to assume they are props?
X’Zayveon has also been sharing numerous posts featuring large quantities of marijuana and implying he has some sort of store.
Is X’Zayveon going to be a dad again?
Rumors began to swirl last week that X’Zayveon and Kiaya’s Elliott’s son Amour may be getting a younger sibling after X’Zayveon shared an Instagram story along with the message: “I have a baby on the wayyyy.” The message included a string of six red hearts.
I don’t believe X’Zayveon has posted anything about having another child on the way since that story, and Kiaya has not addressed the subject publicly.
If X’Zayveon does have another child on the way and is headed back to prison, that would be very similar to his story with Kiaya. Viewers will recall that Kiaya was pregnant with Amour when X’Zayveon was sentenced in early 2019. Here’s how Kiaya explained her pregnancy and relationship with X’Zayveon during her intro on the show:
I’m Kiaya. I’m 18. This is my girlfriend Teazha and we’ve been dating for two years. She and I were high school sweethearts. We’re best friends and she’s my first love.
But then I found out she was cheating on me, and I broke up with her. That was right around the time that my dad passed away, so it was a really sensitive time for me.
In the midst of me and Teazha not talking, I met X’Zayveon. I just thought X’Zayveon was really, really cute. I had never, like, really dealt with a boy before.
Numerous #TeenMom dads have been arrested over the years, but #YoungAndPregnant Kiaya's baby daddy X’Zayveon is in prison from his very first episode! Get details on his arrest and find out what felonies he was convicted of. https://t.co/NnPb3nHWmD
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 20, 2019
It’s still shocking that I’m about to be a mom. X’Zayveon’s been in and out of trouble, and he’s currently in jail. I knew of X’Zayveon’s lifestyle, but I didn’t really care because I had no intentions of being with him, and I had no intentions of having to deal with him for, like, the next 18 years.
Then Teazha started coming back around. She apologized and made a lot of promises. She’s made it really clear to me that she wants to treat him as if he was hers, and I’m really grateful for that because she really doesn’t have to.
I haven’t spoken to X’Zayveon since he’s been in jail, so I’m trying to work as much as possible to save money for the baby.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com