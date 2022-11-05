Lifetime now casting for Marrying Millions Season 3

Lifetime’s wealth gap dating reality series Marrying Millions is coming back!
Season 1 and Season 2 star Gentille Chhun shared the news on Instagram this week that producers are currently casting for Marrying Millions Season 3. The casting call was originally posted on Instagram by casting director Rebecca Ringley, who also does casting for other shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Love Is Blind.
“NOW CASTING: ‘Marrying Millions’ Season 3!!,” Rebecca begins her caption for the casting call photo. “The smash hit documentary series is back and we’re casting Nationwide! Series is PAID and for individuals 18+.”
Here is the actual casting call flyer followed by a transcript of the text:
Are you in a new relationship with someone who makes a lot more or less money than you?
Is your significant other in a different social class than you?
Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?
If so we want to hear from you!
Please send your love story, photos, and contact info to:
datingmillions@castingrealityshows.com
It’s unclear when Marrying Millions Season 3 is set to premiere, but I couldn’t find any prior casting announcements so I am guessing they are just starting the process. I would estimate a premiere in fall of 2023?
Marrying Millions Bill Hutchinson Controversy
Marrying Millions Season 2 wrapped up in March of 2021, meaning it has been off the air for more than a year and a half. The show, which is produced by Sharp Entertainment (90 Day Fiance, Love After Lockup), seemed to do well in the ratings for Lifetime, so it was assumed that a Season 3 was inevitable and coming soon.
However, 63-year-old Season 1 and Season 2 star Bill Hutchinson was arrested in July of 2021 for the sexual assault of a 17-year old girl who was living in his Dallas home. Within a few days, Bill was also charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in California.
In the months following Bill’s arrest, there have been four women file civil suits against him claiming sexual assault. We previously shared details from the first suit filed in August of 2021.
In the same week that the criminal charges were filed against Bill Hutchinson, Lifetime erased all trace of Marrying Millions from their website and social media platforms. The network never issued a formal statement addressing the future of the series, so many fans assumed that it would not be back given the lengthy hiatus.
(If you are looking to catch up on the first two seasons of the show, they are currently available to stream on Hulu.
Will Marrying Millions feature returning cast members? I can only assume that producers will be open to inviting previous cast members (other than Bill Hutchinson) back for another season. Producers, like many male viewers, seem smitten with Gentille, so she is a likely choice to be the only cast member featured on all three seasons of the show. Perhaps she could rekindle her romance with Love During Lockup convicted felon Jeremy Sigal? Maybe not. Something tells me that Jeremy would NEVER present himself as being dramatically less wealthy than the woman he is dating.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com