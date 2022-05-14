If you’re looking to buy a piece of reality television history, you won’t get a much bigger opportunity than this! Matt Roloff has just confirmed that a huge chuck of Roloff Farm, which has been the setting for the TLC reality series Little People, Big World for 16 years, is up for sale!
“Well the cat’s out of the bag,” Matt began a post shared on multiple social media accounts on Thursday. The post was accompanied by a photo of Matt in front of his home and leaning on a “For Sale” sign.
More from Matt’s caption:
I want to make sure You all hear the big news directly from me..
All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life.
Soldiering on,
Matt Roloff.
May 12, 2022
Go to Rolofffarmforsale.com for more information. And check out forbesglobalproperies.com for the listing
Matt’s photo, as shared on Instagram:
I HIGHLY recommend you follow Matt’s suggestion and visit Forbes Global Properties’ listing for Roloff Farm — it’s simply STUNNING! If you’re curious about the specs on the property, here are some excerpts from the listing:
The 5,373 square foot farmhouse mountain home consists of five bedrooms, five full baths, and a powder room on the main level. Also, on the main floor, there are his and hers offices or “zoom rooms”, perfect for remote working and learning. In addition, there is a large bonus room and an unfinished basement idyllic for a hobby room or home gym. Finally, there is ample room for toys in the spacious six-car garage and endless entertaining options with an outdoor pool and terrace extending off the great room.
The extremely rare property also includes several independent structures that add to its uniqueness and charm including a 3594 square foot classic red and white barn. Currently used for office space, the building is dialed in for running a small business. The barn also features a studio apartment with a private entrance, perfect for an au pair suite or caretakers’ quarters.
Bursting with character, the property grounds can best be described as an elaborate fantasy land for children. Some of the whimsical installations include a full-scale pirate’s ship, a western town complete with a jail, bank, sheriff’s office, general store, hotel, and blacksmith’s shop modeled after Knotts Berry Farm and a German-inspired medieval castle.
The asking price for Roloff Farm is $4,000,000.
Roloff Farm Photos
“I have dedicated much of my adult life to creating an imaginative environment filled with adventure for my family,” Matt is quoted in the listing. “I have decided the timing is ripe, after 30-plus wonderful years, to hand over the reins to the next owners of this magnificent property to plant some roots of their own and watch them grow.”
“We are more than excited to help Matt on the sale of 16 beautiful acres of his gorgeous Roloff Farms!” Luxe Forbes Global Properties realtor Juli Martin wrote on Facebook, along with a video tour of the property (embedded below). If you are curious to know more, Juli encourages you to contact her via email at juli@luxeoregon.com, or via phone/text at (971) 808-9618.
More from the property listing:
An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, the property also features expansive trails — great for mountain biking, motocross and all-terrain vehicle activity — several acres of greenspace and seven bridges that connect the unique amenities of the farm. In addition, a large piece of the land, once home to a lucrative pumpkin patch, is well equipped for any number of commercial ventures. From the equestrian lover to aspiring wine maker, the property offers endless possibilities for the next owners to make it their own.
This property is located at 23985 NW Grossen Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124. Private showings may be arranged and offers to purchase may be submitted through the property’s representative Juli Martin at Luxe Forbes Global Properties.
The decision to sell the property, as well as the preparation, will surely be a part of Little People, Big World Season 23, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 17 at 9/8c on TLC.
I will conclude this post with a video and virtual 3-D tour of the property courtesy of Luxe Forbes Global Properties and realtor Juli Martin:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com