TEEN MOM Catelynn & Tyler’s Octagon House is for sale

Here’s your chance to own a HUGE part of Teen Mom history! Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra are selling their famous “Octagon House,” which has been featured on numerous seasons of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
“Historic home looking for it’s new family!” realtor Angie Wagester wrote on Facebook, along with a link to the property listing. “Beautifully renovated while keeping most of the home’s original character,” she continued. “Home offers 3 beds, 3 baths, above ground pool, wrap-around porch sitting on 15 acres.”
The historical 2,626-square-foot home is available for what seems like a very low price of $454,900.
Here is the description of the property from the listing, which begins much like this article does!
Here is your chance to own a piece of local history! This Octagon home was built in 1869 by Great Lakes Sea Captain George W. Smith. The home has been updated with modern conveniences while preserving its historical integrity.
Main floor offers a well-appointed, custom kitchen with hickory cabinets and quartz countertops, laundry room, dining room, living room featuring the original fireplace, 3/4 bath and 4-season sunroom. 2nd floor offers 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom is complete with large walk-in closet, custom shower and large soaking tub to kickback and relax in after a log day. The 2nd full bath also offers a custom shower and tub. Custom lighting throughout the home.
Home sits on 15 acres (approximately 10 tillable) Outbuildings include a chicken coop, storage shed, and shed with stalls that open to coral. Enjoy the beautiful yard from your wrap-round covered porch or cool off on a hot day in the above ground pool.
Superb county living yet conveniently located less than 10 minutes from schools and downtown Croswell and only 20 minutes to Port Huron. This home is a must see!
Catelynn and Tyler bought the Octagon House for $220,000 in May of 2017. They have since put A LOT of work into renovating the property inside and out.
Why are Cate and Ty selling their home?
Catelynn and Tyler have always talked about the Octagon House being their dream home, so why are they selling? The couple is moving on to something bigger!
The Baltierras purchased a 4,296-square foot, four bedroom, four bathroom home located roughly ten miles from the Octagon House. According to property records, the reality star couple paid $435,000 in January of this year.
Here are a few photos of the new house, followed by the property description from the listing:
One-of-a-kind stunning custom built home sitting on almost 6 acres. Boasting over 4296 finished sq.ft. this home will impress with large room sizes, beautiful wood floors, soaring ceilings, Crystal Chandeliers and so much more!!!
The Main floor features a bedroom, den/office or craft room, huge laundry room with counterspace galore, full bath, custom Kitchen with Granite counter tops and an oversize island with bar-seating, pantry, Breakfast nook, Formal Dining Room and stting room with gas fireplace. Upstairs features Master Bedroom with walk-in closet private bath with jacuzzi tub & shower. Additional 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level boasts large Family Room and 2nd Kitchen.
Property includes 30×40 pole barn, cabin and pond. Country Living at it’s Finest!!!
Congratulations Catelynn and Tyler! We will certainly be sad to see the Octagon House leaving the Teen Mom cast, but that new house looks pretty amazing!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com