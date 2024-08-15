RAINBOW BABY! Shaeeda expecting her first baby with Bilal after suffering pregnancy losses 90 DAY FIANCE

Congratulations to Shaeeda and Bilal! The #90dayfiancecouple are expecting their first baby together.

Bilal announced the pregnancy with a beautiful video they filmed together and wished Shaeeda a happy 40th birthday.

“After experiencing two miscarriages we are beyond excited for our new addition to the family. As we prepare to welcome our child, I am filled with awe at the thought of our family growing and sharing our love in a new way. I feel incredibly blessed to walk this journey with you,” Bilal wrote in his birthday message to his wife.

This baby will be a rainbow baby for the couple, which is a baby born after a pregnancy loss.

Shaeeda has been very open about her pregnancy losses, she has suffered two before.

She posted about losing their baby in February 2023.

Last month they uploaded a YouTube vlog documenting the entire journey of their second pregnancy loss, starting when they first took the pregnancy test to the multiple trips to hospitals and doctors offices with the miscarriage.

Shaeeda later shared this video about miscarriage and miscarriage symptoms.

Pregnant by 40 in the Prenup?

A major drama from Shared and Bilal on 90 Day Fiancé centered around Bilal’s insistence that she sign a prenup. Shaeeda insisted that they add a clause that she had to have a baby by 40 (she was 37 at the time.)











