Below Deck Season 10 stew and American Idol Season 19 Top 64 contestant Camille Lamb is expanding her impressive reality show resume! 25-year-old Camille will be featured on The CW’s Lovers and Liars, which is the network’s new name for FGirl Island.
Camille made the reveal on social media earlier today as she shared the preview trailer for Lovers and Liars on Instagram.
“April 11th,” Camille captioned the video, adding a winky face emoji. That was followed by what appears to be promotional text about the series from The CW:
Whats better than F Boy Island?? ̶F̶ ̶G̶i̶r̶l̶ ̶I̶s̶l̶a̶n̶d̶… ummm I mean LOVERS AND LIARS! Coming to @thecw April 11th at 9pm. This season of this series is the wildest we’ve made so far. Three dudes. Tons of women. Don’t miss it. Will ex-fboys @benedictpolizzi, @theweatherman22 & @caseyis___ finally find love???
As you can probably tell from Camille’s caption, Lovers and Liars will feature three men who previously appeared on FBoy Island. Season 1’s Casey Johnson, Season 2’s Benedict Polizzi, and Season 3’s CJ Weathers are the three men who must decide which of the 24 women on the show are there for love, and who is there for the chance at $100,000.
Here’s the full Lovers and Liars preview trailer shared by Camille:
You can see Camille clearly in the trailer as she assures everyone, “I am here for love.”
Camille interacted with some of the commenters on her Instagram post, including a couple people familiar to Below Deck fans:
KATE CHASTAIN: I love this for you!
CAMILLE: @kate_chastain thank you!! It’s going to be good 🔥🙌
ALEX PROPSON: I hope they find love 🤞🏼
CAMILLE: @alexpropson fingers crossed 🤞🏽
KATE CHASTAIN: @camillelambb why does this exchange make it seem like you 2 are hooking up 😭
HANNAH KERRI: Omg you went on a REALITY SHOW!
CAMILLE: @hannahkerrri believe it or not…. Yes.
UPDATE – Camille shared a video talking about the show, and seemingly confirms that she recently got some surgical enhancements?
FGirl Island is now Lovers and Liars
If you’re confused about The CW rebranding FGirl Island as Lovers and Liars, you are not alone. Check out this funny clip of host Nikki Glaser struggling with the new title:
Lovers and Liars will have a sneak peek debut on Monday, April 1 at 10/9c before moving to Thursday nights at 9/8c on April 11.
