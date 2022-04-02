Bering Sea Gold Emily Riedel gives birth to baby girl

Congratulations to Bering Sea Gold miner Emily Riedel as she has just given birth to a baby girl!
Emily’s husband, Alex Trokey, hijacked her social media accounts to share the good news. “Hey everyone this is Alex – Emily’s husband,” he began his posts shared on Facebook and Instagram on March 31.
“Emily had a baby girl two nights ago,” Alex continues, revealing that the baby was born on March 29. How is Emily doing? “She and baby are happy and healthy and home,” Alex assures his wife’s followers. “She will announce more details soon and thanks everyone for the support!”
The child is the first for both Emily and Alex, who officially tied the knot with a wedding ceremony on May 7, 2021. They exchanged vows four months after getting engaged in January of 2021. The engagement was nine months after the two met for the first time, thanks to Emily’s brother, Paul Riedel.
“Thx to my brother Paul for being a one-time matchmaker,” Emily wrote along with a photo of herself and Alex on their first anniversary. “One year ago we had our first date at my Homer cabin in the midst of pandemic madness,” Emily added. “Also, thank God for this gent.”
Emily announced her pregnancy in November with a photo of her baby bump. “We made a human!” Emily captioned the image. She then revealed how soon the baby was expected to arrive, and that it was a girl. “She’s rollin’ out in March.”
Emily concluded by writing: “We’re so happy and excited to be parents soon :)”
Congratulations to Emily and Alex! He stated that Emily “will announce more details soon,” so we will certainly keep our eyes out for more details — and maybe a photo or two!
Meanwhile, if you are a fan of Emily’s, then I highly recommend that you check out her website, www.beringseapaydirt.com. In addition to posting numerous articles and videos about dredging for gold in Alaska, the site also has a lot of cool merch — including bags of gold!
“The gold in each bag is straight from The Eroica’s sluice box, dredged out of the Bering Sea by Emily and her crew as seen on Bering Sea Gold!” Reality show collectibles don’t get much cooler than that!
