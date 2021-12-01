Congratulations are in order for Bering Sea Gold star Emily Riedel as she goes from the Bering Sea to bearing a child! The 33-year-old gold dredge captain just announced that she is pregnant!
“We made a human!” Emily captioned a photo of her growing baby bump posted to Facebook and Instagram. So when can we expect the bundle of joy to arrive? “She’s rollin’ out in March,” Emily added — seemingly revealing that the baby will be a girl.
Emily concluded her caption by writing: “We’re so happy and excited to be parents soon :)” After sharing the photo and message in her regular Instagram feed, Emily re-posted it in her stories. “Done got knocked up,” she wrote, along with a couple of pregnancy emoji.
If you’re curious about the “we” in Emily’s caption, she is referring to herself and her husband, Alex Trokey. Emily and Alex’s romance has been a bit of a COVID whirlwind!
Emily Riedel and husband Alex Trokey’s story
Emiley met Alex in April of 2020 after being introduced by Emily’s brother, Paul Riedel. “Thx to my brother Paul for being a one-time matchmaker,” Emily wrote along with a photo of her self and Alex on their first anniversary. “One year ago we had our first date at my Homer cabin in the midst of pandemic madness,” Emily added. “Also, thank God for this gent.”
Alex Trokey moved to Homer, Alaska in early 2018 to do missionary work. The move to The Last Frontier was a bold one for Alex, who has a finance degree and was used to living in large cities. “I sort of just packed up and moved, and emailed them on the way and was like, ‘I’m coming,’” Alex said of his move in a 2019 interview with Homer News.
Alex would eventually take a job as a welder. He also launched a podcast focusing on the stories of the people of Homer. His podcast would later include an interview with Emily Riedel in August of 2020. Here’s the full episode:
Emily Riedel engaged, then married
In January of this year, Emily announced that she and Alex were engaged. She posted a photo hugging Alex while he still had the engagement ring in his hand. “Blessed to be marrying a fine gentleman,” Emily wrote.
Fast forward four months and Emily and Alex were married! The two had their wedding on May 7, and Emily made for quite the stunning bride! Here are a few photos of her from the wedding ceremony:
CONGRATULATIONS to Emily and Alex! Their romance is nothing short of a fairy tale and I certainly look forward to following along for decades to come! 🙂
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com