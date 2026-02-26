LHHATL Benzino says Diamond hit him with her car, Diamond and Althea respond

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta rapper Benzino shared a photo of himself in a neck brace with Tasha K and claimed fellow LHHATL star Diamond hit him with her car. Benzino told Tasha K the whole thing went down after he tried to stop his ex Althea from “attempting to remove their son from school despite him being the sole custodial parent.”

Benzino was reportedly at Grady Hospital in Atlanta and “in extreme pain” when he reached out to the blogger.

Benzino just called me from Grady Hospital in Atlanta wearing a neck brace and in extreme pain. He alleges that he caught Althea attempting to remove their son from school despite him being the sole custodial parent. He says he chased them to the car, and during… pic.twitter.com/jeSzpgJBgh — Tasha K (@UNWINEWITHTASHA) February 25, 2026

Not long after Tasha K shared the story about Benzino, Diamond and Althea shared an 8+ minute video on Instagram with their side of the story.

“First of all, Benzino, if I would have hit you with my car a bitch would be in jail right now. So let’s clear that first,” Althea said at the beginning of the clip.

“There has been some things going on between Althea and Benzino for quite some time, everybody knows that. I took my friend [Althea] to the bus stop to where her son was getting off the bus to do a wellness check on her son.”

The Shade Room shared a little background info after they spoke with Althea prior to her video post:

Althea, who is said to be the primary custodian of her and Benzino’s son, reportedly needed a mental health evaluation following the issue [of being betrayed by a friend in regards to a huge real estate deal] so Althea left their son with Benzino. Following her evaluation, Althea had allegedly been trying to get in touch with Benzino to see her son but she couldn’t get in contact with him and hadn’t seen her son in nearly two months. Eventually, Althea and Diamond figured out which school Althea’s son was and they showed up at the school together but the child was being transported on the bus to Benzino’s apartment.

Althea arranged the wellness check with police, and there were reportedly officers on the scene.

Diamond says her one-year-old son was in the vehicle and Althea had gotten back in the car when Benzino came running up “going crazy” and calling Althea names.

“All I know is my car is already in drive and you’re trying to put your hand inside of the window to where my baby is, so a bitch drove the f**k off. Now if you was holding on to my car and you happen to skin your knee or whatever the f**k happened, I don’t know.”

Diamond continued with her recap, sharing her astonishment over Benzino contacting Tasha K and trying to make a story out of the incident:

I don’t know what you doing. Maybe you trying to get back on Love and Hip Hop? I don’t know what the f**k is going on. All I know is people blowin’ my f**king phone up, sending me a picture with your no-neck ass laying with a f**king brace on your neck talking about I struck you with my new car…So I came on here to clear my name up because b*tch, nobody hit you with no motherf**king car.

Althea then appeared on camera and shared her side.

“I have primary custody, but he wants to keep him away from his mother because he doesn’t want to go to jail for not paying child support. End of story,” Althea said.

“This man wanted to get hit by a car. He wants to go to the hospital and call Tasha K with a neck brace on, OK? Only somebody psychotic would do all of that.”

Benzino making headlines out of the incident is already having a negative impact. “Because he did all of that, he now has child protective services involved,” Althea revealed.

Below is Diamond and Althea’s full statement video.

