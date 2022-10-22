Below Deck Med stew Jess More gives birth to daughter Charli

Congratulations are FINALLY in order for Below Deck Med stew Jessica More as she gave birth to her daughter Charli after a rather lengthy pregnancy!
Jess broke the news with her Instagram followers minutes ago by sharing a story with a very brief video of little Charli laying on her mom’s chest. A glittery pink sticker reads “Welcome Baby Girl!” and Jess added a message at the bottom: “So. In. LOVE.”
Jess has been very open in sharing her pregnancy journey with her social media followers. She’s been posting numerous photos and videos since she first made the announcement she was expecting back in July.
Jess’s positive attitude got a bit strained towards the end as baby Charli started to give her mom the impression she was never going to come out of the oven! Jess posted a lengthy video in her stories a week ago revealing that she was struggling a bit with the pressure.
“I cried this morning because it has gotten very frustrating to be patient all this time,” Jess said. “And I’ve chosen to not want any medications or interventions of any sort…I’ve been doing everything under the sun naturally to have this child sooner rather than later.”
Jess’s most recent update was six days ago when she posted a brief mirror selfie video clip at 41 weeks and 4 days. So it appears the former reality star was past 42 weeks when she gave birth. (It’s still unclear exactly what day Charli was born.)
Congratulations again to Jess! We will keep an eye out for more Charli photos and/or videos and will update the post if/when those arrive! Until then, let’s relive some of her pregnancy journey via her own Instagram updates…
AUGUST 8 – I’ve been overwhelmed lately by the love and support I’ve been receiving ✨Immense gratitude to you all! I’ve always been really independent my whole life and always struggled with receiving or asking for help. Being pregnant has really humbled me to ask and better yet receive. I struggle with guilt like there’s something wrong with having someone help but then I realize that’s part of the beauty of life, helping others. It’s something I’ve done a lot of, supporting, helping & caring for others and it’s nice to receive that in return 💜🙏 Thank you to those who’ve been helping me move through this next phase in my life, so much love.
SEPTEMBER 30 (With a nude maternity photo shoot gallery) – I’m about to receive the most incredible blessing of my life….about to meet the reason why my soul had to garner all that patience, humility and faith….About to experience the unparalleled magic of a miracle…..One day very soon nothing will be as it was. But my path is about to shift for the greater good of my journey. 💫 Coming soon….. #39wkspregnant
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com