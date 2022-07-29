Congratulations are in order for Below Deck Med Season 5 stew Jessica More as she announced this week she is pregnant with her first child!
“I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy,” Jess captioned a gallery of Instagram bikini baby bump snaps on Monday. “So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess.”
Yes, that’s right, Jess is having a baby girl! And not only did Jess reveal the sex of her baby, but also her name… Charli!
Here’s the photo gallery, which revealed that Jess is still in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida area:
Jess’s announcement post was inundated with congratulatory messages from the Below Deckiverse. Here are just some samples:
Katie Flood: Finally I don’t have to keep this a secret anymore ❤️❤️❤️ beautiful mumma.
Courtney Veale: Oh my goooooodnesss!!!!! Congratulations angel! 😍😍🔥🔥 you’re glowing! Xx
Heather Kapiolani: Congratulations babe! 🥳🥳🥳💕
Bugsy Drake: Congrats Jess! ❤️ you look stunning xx
Tiffany Copeland: Yay! More #belowdeckmed babies 🥰 congrats mama!!
Colin Macy-O’Toole: Congrats girlie!!
Ciara Layne Duggan: Yayayayayay I can’t wait to meet my niece!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Alex Radcliffe: Secret is out 🤫 funcle.
Ashling Lorger: Ohhhhh ma gawdddd !!!! Look at you !!! Freaking beautiful 🫶💖 congratulations beautiful ! Xxx
Elizabeth Frankini: Omggggggg congrats beautiful!!! You are glowing ❤️
Nastia Surmava: Congratulations gorgeous mama!!!
Alli Dore: This is amazing news!!! Congratulations beautiful I’m here for you if you need anything!! 🤍
Hindrigo Lorran (KiKo): 👏👏👏 so happy for you ma friend 🙌🙌😍
Even repeat charter guest Roy Orbison, Jr. chimed with a “congratulations” comment for Jess!”
If you’d like to do a little more than just offer up congratulations, then you can head over to Jess More’s Amazon baby registry!
Who is the father of Jess More’s baby?
While filming for Below Deck Med Season 5, Jess entered into a very rocky relationship with deckhand Rob Westergaard. Despite experiencing relationship rough seas throughout the charter season, Jess and Rob remained a couple after filming and took a trip to Bali together.
However, their trip to Bali would mark the end of their time together. So, it does not appear that Rob is the father of Jess’s baby.
Jess has been completely silent about any kind of relationship over the past few months. As a result, it’s not only unclear who Charli’s father is, but it’s also unclear if Jess is in a relationship with the father or not — including the possibility of IVF or something similar.
I suppose we will all have to wait and see what Jess is willing to reveal! Congratulations again to Jess — we wish her the best and look forward to following along with her pregnancy journey.
