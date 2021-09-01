The trailer for Below Deck Season 9 starts with the news that Captain Lee Rosbach won’t be able to make it to the boat because he has an unspecified condition. It’s revealed that Captain Lee eventually returns, but in the meantime the crew has a new captain: Sean Meagher.
Captain Sean Meagher is the perfect choice to step in for Captain Lee, as he is the real world captain of the My Seanna boat when it’s not starring in Below Deck with Captain Lee Rosbach.
Captain Lee once found himself in a similar position. He was captaining another 50-ft boat when his boss asked him to run My Seanna to drop it off at St. Marton to film Below Deck. He was just supposed to hang around the beach and check on the boat every few days while the rest of the crew filmed a reality show with a different captain. That captain didn’t work out, however, so he was asked to film the show.
Captain Sean’s background
Boating has been a lifelong passion for Sean, who is from is from Cape Cod, Massachusetts where he started sailing boat at age 8. By 18 he became the youngest captain at the ferry company Hyline Cruises.
He has spent his life sailing all over the world, including the ice fields of the Northwest Passage and the North pole. He’s also explored volcanos, jungles, and all corners of the world. His other passion is photography, and he’s captured amazing photographs during his explorations.
Captain Sean is all about ocean sustainability
A lot of the photos Captain Sean has captured while traveling the planet have been of the plastic waste that is engulfing our oceans and is found in even the most remote areas. He works with The Ocean Voyages Institutes to work towards a plastic-free ocean. He also works with developing new technologies to address sustainability issues with boating and yachting like non-toxic coatings for hulls and pipe works and using Hydrogen fuel.
The Below Deck yacht has a new owner and a new name
My Seanna has served on all seasons of Below Deck, but it now has a new owner and a new nae. The superyacht was sold by Sean Meagher as he is also a charter and sales broker. It’s unknown how much it sold for, but the asking price was $21,900,000 according to Boat International.
The 6 cabin yacht has gotten a makeover since it’s sale and is now called Starship. The boat was originally built in 2001, and was designed and styled by Glade Johnson Design.
On a May 17, 2021 Instagram post, Sean shared that My Seanna had undergone a $5 million refit that includes new paint and an engine and generator rebuild.