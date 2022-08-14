90 DAY FIANCE Are Yve and Mohamed still together after leaked texts?

48-year-old Yve Arellano and 25-year-old Mohamed Abdelhamed got married earlier this year, but they have had some squabbles over lifestyle choices since Mohamed came to the U.S. from Egypt. Just a few weeks ago, in July 2022, texts were released exposing that Mohamed has allegedly been chatting with a secret girlfriend. He even claims that he has plans to file for divorce after he gets his green card. Are Yve and Mohamed still together after this bombshell revelation?
The two-part Season 9 tell-all was filmed before the text messages were released, so they won’t be addressed. Still, Yve made a bit of a statement about where she stands with Mohamed on Instagram. Or did she?
Saturday Yve shared a photo collage Reel of her trip to NYC to tape the tell-all with Mohammed and her friend Rayhne Naldi. “So many #shenanigans when we 3 are together, we laugh all freakin day straight comedy w/ @mo_official90 #rayhenaldi & #yve_arellano,” Yve wrote about the trip. Still, the post is a memory of a trip, not a relationship update. There may be more happening behind the scenes.
Whatever’s going on with them, Yve isn’t 100% negative about her situation with Mohamed or she probably wouldn’t have made this post at all.
On the tell all special, Yve expressed frustration with having to be the sole provider for herself and Mohamed. “I still have to work a lot, work hard,” she said. “Things are expensive. They’re not cheap and if I’m already kind of like, have been supporting him since he’s been here, it’s very stressful.”