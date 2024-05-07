90 DAY FIANCÈ Rachel and Jon Walters officially SPLIT, ‘hopeless’ after Visa denied

90 Day Fiancé couple Rachel and Jon Waters are officially calling it quits after difficulties with Jon’s entrance into the USA. The pair are married with 2 children but have been unable to secure a spot for Walters in Rachel’s home country.
Read the devastating split announcement from the couple who married in 2018, below…
Rachel and Jon Walters
Rachel Bear and Jon Walters starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2. The couple, who met on an online singing duet app Smule, includes Rachel, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jon who is from England. They reunited in person during their season for the second time, getting married in England in May 2018.
Before meeting, Rachel Bear had a child named Lucy with another man, but Jon was happy to play the role of father to her child.
Jon and Rachel have kept fans in the loop of their troubles, both with the K1 spousal Visa and a regular travel Visa for Jon. Many fans speculate that his criminal record may be affecting their process.
Now, we have a sad update on where they stand today…
90 Day Fiancé couple split
Yes, it’s true: Jon and Rachel Walters have officially called it quits. Pointing to too much pressure from the long distance arrangement and the disappointment from not being able to secure a Visa, it looks like this 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple is unfortunately throwing in the towel and just deciding to be dunzo.
In a Facebook post from Jon (his Instagram was suspended…) Walters made the following announcement on May 7th, 2024:
Dear Friends
It’s over
I will not be joining Rachel and the girls in the USA.
The future we wanted for so long isn’t the future we will have
We knew before we started that it would be hard but we always had hope to keep us going when things got tough.
Our situation is hopeless and I don’t know what the next chapter in our life will look like.
I’m a husband and father by invitation and have never taken (them) for granted. We aren’t the perfect couple, I know I am far from the perfect husband and father I want to be or wish I could be but a long distance (relationship) are only ever meant to be temporary.
We need time and space to get our heads around this and figure out what happens next.
I don’t know what else to say other than thank you for all the support over the years and being here every step of the way
Jon
Jon Walters separation announcement photo
We are sad for Jon and Rachel and send best wishes to them both.
