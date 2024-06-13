Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson broke up recently, and now Statler is calling Dempsey a cheater and “scam artist” in startling new social media posts.
The couple appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Statler, who is from the United States, visiting Dempsey in the U.K., where she lived on a farm.
Statler has revealed on June 12, 2024 that she found out during filming that her ex Dempsey was cheating on her!
Statler says she didn’t mention it on air to protect Dempsey’s reputation, but she’s letting it all out now, including alleging that she’s paying $700/month rent for Dempsey’s van while being unable to rent her own place without going into debt. Dempsey is reportedly debt-free.
Her story’s now deleted, but Shabooty has the screencaps.
PARALYZING HOT STATLER TEA #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway 🤯🤯🤯☕️ pic.twitter.com/GbbjEnWeWI
June 12, 2024
Dempsey hasn’t addressed the situation, but the next day, June 13, 2024, she posted photos from a swimming with sharks adventure on her Instagram.
The couple were suspected to have broken up in May based on the fact that they unfollowed each other on social media and deleted pictures together.
Statler confirmed that she and Dempsey were still together as of February 2024.