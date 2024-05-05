90 Day Fiancé Loren Brovarnik photos after surgery

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Loren Brovarnik is sharing her experience having a “natural mommy makeover” on the current season of the show.
So, what is a “natural mommy makeover?” Loren explained during a Happily Ever After confessional:
I’m having a ‘natural mommy makeover,’ which is basically a tummy tuck. I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chin, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs — and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs.
Loren explained why she opted for the “natural” approach as opposed to breast implants. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I am repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be,” she said.
The procedure may be marketed as “natural,” but Loren’s husband Alexei is surprised to find out the surgery can take up to six hours and there are quite a few serious risks involved.
How Did Loren’s Surgery Go?
Loren Brovarnik has been posting updates after her “natural mommy makeover” on social media, and it appears that everything went very well!
“The day has finally come, I’m getting a natural mommy makeover,” Loren wrote on Instagram on September 12. “This is something I’ve wanted for a very long time and did a lot of research on, but it’s a little different.”
Loren’s caption accompanied a photo of herself and her surgeon, Dr. Dev Vibhakar. She revealed that Dr. Vibhakar was referred to her by a childhood friend before explaining why she was choosing to have the procedure done.
“I have abdominal diastasis which is uncomfortable for me, so I’ve opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together,” Loren revealed. “We know I’ve been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs. Doing it a more natural approach is the best way to go.”
Five days after her procedure, Loren showed off her post-op body (and her sense of humor) with an Instagram photo:
On September 19, Loren posted a photo with Dr. Vibhakar and added the following one-week post-op update in the caption:
And here we are, 1 week post op! Stitches out. Drains out. Mama is on her way! @drdevvdo is just an unbelievable person and incredible doctor!
In addition to the update, Loren also explained for her followers what a “natural mommy makeover” is:
Also I’d like to clarify the term ‘natural mommy makeover’ since I’ve been saying that and people are @ me for it – I say natural because I used my own fat and didn’t put anything in me. And for everyone asking, I did a tummy tuck bc I had abdominal diastases, 360 lipo and the fat transfer to my boobs. Basically repurposed myself 🤣🙊
Whether you’ve been hating on me, bashing me, supporting me, cheering for me, I’m so excited for this next chapter and really excited to share it with you all! 🫶🏼
#teambrovarnik #mommymakeover #lifestylechange #3kids3andunder
Here’s another update from two weeks post-op:
Loren Brovarnik after surgery photos
Loren continued to share post-surgery updates with her Instagram followers. No matter what your opinion is in regards to “natural mommy makeovers” or Loren’s decision to have one, it’s hard to argue that she doesn’t look great — and happy — in the pictures she has shared!
I’ve compiled several examples below and arranged them chronologically from oldest to newest.
Congratulations to Loren! She genuinely seems happy with the results of her natural mommy makeover!
To see more of how the post-surgery recovery went with Loren, Alexei, and their kids, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and streaming on Discovery+ and Max!
