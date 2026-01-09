| |

Ashley Marie Siebenaller stabbed her uncle because he asked her to cook

ByStarcasm Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 32-year-old Fort Worth woman has been arrested and charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of her uncle on December 26, 2025, according to court documents and police reports. The motive? He locked her outside and asked her to cook.

Ashley Marie Siebenaller is accused of killing 64-year-old Tony Vernon Graham at their shared residence. Fort Worth police announced the arrest on Monday, January 6, 2026.

Officers were dispatched to the home at approximately 12:18 p.m. on December 26, the day after Christmas. Upon arrival, they found Graham with a fatal stab wound to the chest. He died at the scene shortly afterward.

According to witness statements, Siebenaller and Graham had been arguing before the stabbing. One witness reported seeing the pair arguing before going to take a shower. When the witness returned to the living room, she found Graham on the floor, stabbed, with Siebenaller sitting silently on the couch. The witness discovered a bloody knife on the couch and moved it to a table.

When police first attempted to speak with Siebenaller at the scene, she was not communicating clearly. Officers believed she was non-verbal and communicated with her by writing. In her written responses, Siebenaller denied knowing what happened to her uncle and denied stabbing him.

However, during a follow-up interview on December 30, investigators noted that Siebenaller appeared able to communicate much more clearly. After initially continuing to deny involvement, she later confessed to the stabbing, according to the affidavit.

Siebenaller told detectives she was upset because Graham had locked her out of the house earlier that day when she returned from a doctor’s visit. She said he had “pissed her off” by telling her she needed to start cooking.

While Siebenaller claimed Graham had stabbed her in the mouth first, investigators noted they did not observe any injuries on her during their interviews on either December 26 or December 30.

On January 2, Fort Worth police received a call from another resident of the home reporting that Siebenaller was standing outside their bedroom door holding a knife. The caller expressed concern for everyone’s safety.

A warrant for Siebenaller’s arrest was signed on January 3, 2026. She was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on January 5, where she remains in custody facing a murder charge. Her bail has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing.




