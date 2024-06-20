Are The Kardashians becoming Christian influencers?

While many still can’t get over Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape from 17 years ago, true fans are noticing the tides are shifting as the family begins to publicly worship religion more than fame.
As they talk more about Jesus and the power of prayer in the media, have the Kardashians become Christian influencers right under our noses… or is there more at play?
The Kardashians as Christians
The stars of The Kardashians on Hulu have always been clear that they are Christians. That much isn’t new. However, the family that once worshipped excess and glamour seems to be making a shift towards being more flashy with their religion.
Posting photos along side the caption “Jesus is King,” Kim Kardashian makes it clear who her God is. During a 2015 trip to Jerusalem, members of the Kardashian family visited the site where the crucifixion of Jesus Christ took place.
Then, in 2019, Kim Kardashian visited her ancestors native country of Armenia and, while there, baptized herself and her (then 3) children again at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral.
Kardashian power of prayer
The days of the Kim Kardashian sex tape are long gone and in it’s place are Armenian baptisms, over the top Christmas/Easter celebrations, and starting every day with a group prayer.
We start our day with a group chat with a Bible verse from my mom, and everyone chimes in on the meaning of it. We are very Christian, and our work ethic and our discipline comes from so many years at Catholic school.
Kim has also spoken publicly about how her kids (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) say their prayers before bed. Interesting to note 2 of her 4 children have biblical names.
I pray every night with my kids. Even if I’m, you know out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together over FaceTime.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s official statements on emergency fetal surgery
It isn’t just Kim. Currently eldest Kardashian sibling Kourtney is being very vocal about how prayer saved her baby Rocky’s life after emergency fetal surgery complications.
I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers after his symptoms returned. After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after.
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 20, 2024
Kourtney has been featured on the reality series The Kardashians many times praying for her husband Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182. Barker also considers himself devoutly Catholic.
California Community Church
Are the Kardashians truly religious, or are skeptical fans right to question the family’s motives? Matriarch of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kris Jenner owns California Community Church (CCC), a for-profit religious institution in Calabasas.
Does this impact the validity of their strong Christian message?
I was today years old when I learned that Kris Jenner owns a church that none of them attend
byu/sandcastle_architect inKUWTKsnark
Prosperity churches are not tax exempt, and many members of the famous family pay 10% of their incomes every year to CCC for presumed financial gain. Members of the church also draw a salary and are able to solicit donations from corporations.
While it is very clear that the Kardashians do practice what they preach, as usual there does seem to be a money-making advantage to embracing their Christian faith.
Are the Kardashians becoming Christian influencers or is this just another way for the family to cash in?
oh he’s fully in the kardashian “christian but make it a profit” church pic.twitter.com/wNeBt1tLPq
— Dorinda’s Red Balloon (@dorindasballoon) August 1, 2023
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com